Noah Cyrus Releases Music Video For 'Lonely' Featuring Choir Members From The Los Angeles LGBT Center

Today, Platinum-selling RECORDS/Columbia Records artist Noah Cyrus revealed the official music video for her latest release 'Lonely.' Co-directed by Symone Ridgell and Noah herself, the video features choir members sourced by The Los Angeles LGBT Center's Music Program, and perfectly encapsulates the heart wrenching isolation and need for human connection that the song - penned by Noah - so beautifully conveys.



"It's about vulnerability, trauma and dropping your facade, but also about human connection and finding strength among others (one of the many reasons it felt particularly powerful to work with the Los Angeles LGBT Center)." Co-director Symone Ridgell reveals. "Lyrically, Noah's music is always strikingly raw, and for this song, a video that reflects that is the only kind that could be justified to accompany it." Noah elaborates: "Sometimes there can be dozens of people around you but you still feel lonely. I wanted the video to show what it could really feel like."



Watch the video for 'Lonely' below!



This summer, 19-year-old Noah Cyrus returned with her timeless single 'July,' which continues to gain momentum globally, approaching 40-million combined global streams to date, the track is currently the cover of Spotify's esteemed Pop Rising Playlist and has climbed to an average of 2 million streams per week on Spotify alone.



For most of 2019, the Los Angeles based artist has been busy writing and recording in the studio and plans to release more music and hit the road very soon. For now, both "Lonely" and "July" serve as welcomed reminders that the world is ready and in need of an artist such as Noah Cyrus, an undeniable force and talent in music, and who is only just getting started.



More exciting news to come from Noah Cyrus very soon.

Los Angeles LGBT Center's mission is to build a world where LGBT people are healthy, equal, and complete members of society. Through a whole-person centered approach, programs and services strive to be holistic and empowering, meeting young people where they are at in life, whether they are struggling with housing, pursuing higher education, or just looking for a place to connect with peers. Thus, the Center has music programs for youth in which they can explore their musical identities, learn in a collaborative environment, and be connected to caring mentors who are also professionals and experts in the music industry. The Center has an onsite recording studio at the new, intergenerational, 1.86-acre Anita May Rosenstein Campus in Hollywood, which opened in April 2019, doubling its housing capacity for disconnected youth and low-income seniors. This year was also the Center's 50th anniversary, celebrated with a show at the Greek Theatre featuring Sia, Melissa Ethridge, Ty Herndon, Rufus Wainwright and more.

https://lalgbtcenter.org



'Lonely' is out everywhere now.





