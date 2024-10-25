Niko Moon to Release New EP 'These Are the Nights'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Country music star Niko Moon has announced the release of his new EP THESE ARE THE NIGHTS, available on November 22.

In advance of the full release, the first track “MONEY CAN’T BUY” is available now on all streaming platforms. A special video for the song will premiere on Niko’s YouTube channel today at 1pm CT, watch HERE. The four-song collection captures the magic of slowing down and enjoying life’s simple pleasures. Written over two weeks during his “THESE ARE THE DAYS” tour, the EP reflects Niko’s journey on the road and his deep appreciation for the little things that make life sweet.

The EP features tracks like “MONEY CAN’T BUY,” a song celebrating priceless moments with loved ones and the joys that money can’t provide, and “SUMMER DON’T GO,” a wistful anthem wishing for endless sunny days. “HEAD ABOVE WATER” reminds us not to let life’s minor stresses overshadow what’s important, while “NIGHT’S STILL YOUNG” encourages listeners to push aside worries and live in the moment, as long as the moon is still shining.

Niko collaborated once again with longtime partners Danny Majic and David J, who also co-wrote “THESE ARE THE DAYS”. Niko describes the EP as “musical therapy,” offering fans a chance to unwind, relax, and reconnect with what truly matters in life. Reflecting on his creative process, Niko shared, “These songs are all about capturing those moments that remind you of what really matters in life. Whether it’s being by the water or sharing time with the people you love, it’s about appreciating the simple things. Writing while on tour gave these songs a different energy - they reflect that sense of freedom and fun that comes from being out on the road. This project was such a unique experience, and I’m excited for everyone to hear how it all came together.”

THESE ARE THE NIGHTS Tracklisting

“MONEY CAN’T BUY” (Niko Moon, Danny Majic, David J) “SUMMER DON’T GO” (Niko Moon, Danny Majic, David J) “HEAD ABOVE WATER” (Niko Moon, Danny Majic, David J) “NIGHT’S STILL YOUNG” (Niko Moon, Danny Majic, David J)

Niko recently performed a sold-out show at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium, where he wowed fans with his upbeat, feel-good music. The performance was part of his “THESE ARE THE DAYS” tour, which continues to sell out venues across the country. His “THESE ARE THE NIGHTS” tour is set to kick off in early 2025, bringing his high-energy shows to even more fans.

Niko’s THESE ARE THE NIGHTS EP is a snapshot of his creative journey, serving as a reminder that the simple life is often the best life. Fans can look forward to more feel-good, laid-back vibes from one of country music’s most exciting voices soon.

For a full list of tour dates, news, announcements and more please visit www.nikomoon.com

Niko Moon Tour Dates:

Oct 24 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

Oct 25 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District

Oct 26 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

Nov 9-10 - Miami, FL - Country Bay Music Festival 2024

Nov 22 - Mckees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

Nov 23 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Jan 24 - Columbia, SC - The Senate*

Jan 25 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte*

Jan 30 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall*

Jan 31 - Greenville, SC - The Foundry at Judson Mill*

Feb 1 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal*

Feb 6 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note*

Feb 7 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral*

Feb 8 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave Hall*

Feb 20 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone*

Feb 22 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center*

Feb 27 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel*

Feb 28 - Richmond, VA - The National*

Mar 1 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall*

Mar 27 - Tallahassee, FL - The Moon*

Mar 28 - Gainesville, FL - Vivid Music Hall*

Mar 29 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live*

Apr 25 - Oroville, CA - Gold Country Casino

Apr 26 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach 2025

*Recently announced “THESE ARE THE NIGHTS” tour dates

Photo credit: Mika Matinazad

