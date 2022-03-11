Nija Releases 'Don't Say I Didn't Warn You: Jersey Club Remixes'

DJ Flex puts a Jersey Club spin on the 10 songs from Nija's debut solo project, Don't Say I Didn't Warn You, including "Beautiful Lies," which was recently singled out as a "must-hear" track by Billboard.

The match-up is a fitting one as both artists hail from northern New Jersey, where the Jersey Club sound originated - DJ Flex was born in Newark and Nija in nearby Union. Don't Say I Didn't Warn You: Jersey Club Remixes, released today by Capitol Records, also includes Nija's original versions of the songs.

Producer DJ Flex (Felix Erwiah) has also remixed such artists as Drake, Yo Gotti, ZayHilfigerrr and Zayion McCall and collaborated with Afrobeats artists Stanley Enow, Davido, Toofan and others.

Released in late January, Don't Say I Didn't Warn You has amassed over 15 million combined global streams. It found a place among the top 10 R&B Albums on Apple Music and in the top 50 of the all-genre album chart. Naming Nija one of the "15 Hip-Hop & R&B Artists to Watch in 2022," Billboard noted, "The 24-year-old multihyphenate showcases her expert R&B and drill mix on 'Ease My Mind (Come Over), ' sultry melodies on 'Finesse' and lyrical panache on 'On Call'...tantalizing." Nija is also one of the Vevo DSCVR Artists To Watch 2022.

V Magazine, which recently placed Don't Say I Didn't Warn You atop its list of the best new music, said, "With a cavalcade of smooth and polished...R&B and hip-hop beats and production choices, Nija comes in hard." Teen Vogue observed, "Throughout the ten tracks, the singer-songwriter fuses the confident swagger of rap with modern R&B, priming herself for a takeover of the music industry." RNGLDR said, "Graciously, she glides over the beats with a chilling effortlessness, spilling true emotion onto each track with her ever so silky register." "The thing about Nija's debut project, Don't Say I Didn't Warn You, is that it's appropriately titled," observed Rated R&B.

Nija had written scores of Billboard Hot 100 hits before she had even turned 21 Rolling Stone called her "one of music's most sought-after songwriters." Now the three-time GRAMMYÂ® Award-winning contributor is gaining widespread acclaim for her own music and relishing in the freedom to fully express herself. People said, "the brain behind some of the biggest hits...is now ready to make a name for herself."

Listen to the new EP of remixes here: