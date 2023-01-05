Nighttime New Song 'When The Wind Is Blowing'

Nighttime (Eva Louise Goodman) releases the second song off her upcoming album, Keeper Is The Heart, on Ba Da Bing out January 20th.

"When The Wind Is Blowing" is a transcendental song of psychedelic folk which goes between breezy sung passages and dives into the metaphysical. The accompanying video, shot on 16mm film and directed by David Sater and Goodman, fits right in with the sound- starting off right where her last video, "Curtain Is Closing", ended.

Goodman is now in a hyper-reality at once familiar and mystical, as she follows Death's lead; the lyrics initiate the viewer with the lines "When you imagine what could be/Instead of reality," as the narrative coalesces around the notion of a "journey" and the expressionistic experiences that it can induce.

"We shot the video with open possibilities, just going out to see what would happen," says Goodman. "I'm walking through the woods, coming across objects and people that open transportive portals." Along the way, Death leads her to visions of a blacksmith, a gnome, a stream reaching up to play a guitar and a Renaissance village.

As Goodman sings, "Oh my yellowed vision in lingering light/Opens my arms to the slow decline/Guiding our hearts/Through the passage of time." To feel the magic of the world around us, one only needs to be open to what may happen. With striking imagery influenced by pioneering filmmaker Maya Deren's short film Meshes of the Afternoon, the video completes the middle-passage of a three-video epic depicting Goodman's journey.

Much like the video, Keeper Is the Heart is an ornate tour through mystical psych passages, experimental tape manipulation and nods to seventies folk. Musical passages can both invite and mystify, teetering between straight up folk and dream-like abstraction

In addition to the regular version, the album will have a special 300 run printing exclusively for UK indie stores, thanks to Dinked. The limited run will be on dark red vinyl and include a signed and numbered art print of Reflection of Cathedral at Sunset with Comet Hale Bopp, which is used as the album artwork (below), by Sarah La Puerta.

