Nico Hedley Shares 'Tennessee' From Debut Album 'Painterly'

Nico Hedley is a Queens-based musician-known best, perhaps, for his bass-playing with groups such as Ben Seretan, Beverly, and Alpenglow-and on Sep. 3 he'll release Painterly, his first full length collection of songs.



Hedley didn't exactly know that he was a songwriter when he started to write the songs on Painterly. The songs just sort of erupted from him, and it was as if he had to chase them as they emerged. Written after a break-up that was almost too difficult for Hedley to reckon with, Painterly takes a deeper look into personal loss, miscommunications, and selfishness, through songs that are direct and plaintive with darkly humorous undertones and a unique kind of emotional charge.



Today Hedley shares his second single, "Tennessee." This track opens the album, blending influences like Lucinda Williams, Joanna Newsom, and Daniel Romano into something gently off-kilter and tender and beautiful. Hedley wrote the song spontaneously, at the start of a tour, after witnessing all the members of his band hug their partners goodbye. "I just want someone to say 'goodbye' to," he pines, and the song blooms. Listen here.



"Tennessee" follows the album's lead single "Waking Dreams," which features Drew Citron (of Public Practice, Beverly, Frankie Rose). Small Albums described it as, "The silence of deer grazing right behind you,

in an old bottle that's been on these stone, city stairs for years."



Painterly is out Sep. 3 on Whatever's Clever.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Caleb Bryant Miller