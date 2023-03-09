Nickel Creek Releases New Song 'Where the Long Line Leads'

GRAMMY Award-winning trio Nickel Creek's new song, "Where the Long Line Leads," written by mandolinist Chris Thile, violinist Sara Watkins and guitarist Sean Watkins, is debuting today.

Reflecting on the song, the band shares, "'Where the Long Line Leads' is the hardest we've ever sang and played on record, perhaps because the subject matter gets us all riled up, as does the harmonic progression, which almost feels like it's playing tug-o-war with itself under our fingers."

"Where the Long Line Leads" is the third track unveiled from Nickel Creek's highly anticipated new album, Celebrants, which will be released March 24 via Thirty Tigers (pre-order). Their fifth studio album and first new release in nine years, Celebrants marks a long-awaited return for the beloved trio and explores the inherent dynamics of human connection.

Across the 18 tracks, the group addresses love, friendship and time with lyrics both poetic and plain-spoken, as they see bridges built, crossed, burned and rebuilt. Recorded at Nashville's RCA Studio A, the album was produced by longtime collaborator Eric Valentine (Queens of the Stone Age, Grace Potter, Weezer) and features Mike Elizondo on bass.

Ahead of the release, Nickel Creek has unveiled two additional album tracks: "Holding Pattern" and "Strangers," of which Billboard praises, "highlights their unfettered harmonies and years-forged, tight-knit playing." Additionally, Paste declares, "their instruments and voices alternately blend and shine...it's a joy to have the gang back together" and Brooklyn Vegan proclaims, "a propulsive track that finds the band's indie-friendly bluegrass in fine form."

In celebration of the new music, Nickel Creek will return to the road next month with their first headline tour since 2014. Upcoming stops include Pittsburgh's Byham Theater, Boston's MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park, Philadelphia's The Fillmore, New York's The Rooftop at Pier 17, Atlanta's The Eastern, Chicago's Salt Shed, Milwaukee's Riverside Theater and Kansas City's Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts among many others. They'll also perform three sold-out shows at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium on April 27, 28 and 29. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Of the project, the band reflects, "This is a record about embracing the friction inherent in real human connection. We begin the record yearning for and pursuing harmonious connection. We end the record having realized that truly harmonious connection can only be achieved through the dissonance that we've spent our entire adult lives trying to avoid."

Listen to the new single here:

NICKEL CREEK CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

April 15-Cincinnati, OH-Andrew J Brady Music Center*

April 17-Pittsburgh, PA-Byham Theater*

April 18-New Haven, CT-College Street Music Hall*

April 20-Concord, NH-Capitol Center for the Arts*

April 21-Portland, ME-State Theatre*

April 22-Boston, MA-MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park*

April 23-Philadelphia, PA-The Fillmore*

April 25-Birmingham, AL-Avondale Brewing Co*

April 27-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium* (SOLD OUT)

April 28-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium† (SOLD OUT)

April 29-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium‡ (SOLD OUT)

April 30-Wilkesboro, NC-MerleFest

May 1-Charlottesville, PA-Ting Pavilion‡

May 3-York, PA-Appell Center for the Performing Arts‡ (SOLD OUT)

May 4-New York, NY-The Rooftop at Pier 17‡

May 31-June 1-Charleston, SC-Spoleto Festival

June 2-Atlanta, GA-The Eastern*

June 3-Greenville, SC-Peace Center*

June 4-Lexington, KY-Railbird Festival (SOLD OUT)

June 6-Akron, OH-E.J. Thomas Hall*

June 8-Grand Rapids, MI-Venue TBA*

June 9-Chicago, IL-The Salt Shed*

June 10-Milwaukee, WI-Riverside Theater*

June 11-Chesterfield, MO-The Factory at The District*

June 13-Kansas City, MO-Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts* (SOLD OUT)

June 15-18-Telluride, CO-Telluride Bluegrass Festival (SOLD OUT)

July 6-Seattle, WA-Woodland Park Zoo

July 16-Bayfield, WI-Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua

August 25-Tonder, Denmark-Tonder Festival

August 26-Buckingham, UK-Towersey Festival

August 27-Leicester, UK-The Long Road

August 30-Dublin, Ireland-The National Concert Hall

September 1-London, U.K.-Barbican Centre

September 2-Amsterdam, Netherlands-Paradiso

September 8-10-Bristol, TN-Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

September 10-Chattanooga, TN-Moon River Music Festival

*with special guest Gaby Moreno

†with special guest Aoife O'Donovan

‡with special guest Hawktail

Photo credit: Josh Goleman