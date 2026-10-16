Nic D Releases 'Soil This Bruised' Single

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Following his recent country single '

,' multi-genre artist Nic D continues his next musical chapter with heartfelt new single, ' Soil This Bruised ,' out today via Orinda GoDigital Music's Nashville-based country imprint. Driven by warm guitar melodies and a laid-back rhythm that builds into a more spirited, clap-accented chorus, the track balances an easygoing sound with deeply personal storytelling. Through honest self-reflection, Nic confronts the emotional weight of past experiences and the importance of healing before opening himself up to love.

''Soil This Bruised' explores two universal experiences: carrying past trauma into new relationships, and meeting the right person when you least expect it, whether you feel ready or not,' said Nic D. 'It's an upbeat reflection on the personal work that can come with that connection. Learning to heal, grow, and become a better partner as someone becomes your best friend and lifelong companion.'

Using the metaphor of bruised soil unable to nurture new growth, Nic reflects on the patterns that can stand in the way of meaningful relationships. Rather than allowing someone else to bear the weight of unresolved struggles, true growth begins with taking personal accountability and doing the internal work. Ultimately, it serves as a thoughtful reminder that sometimes the most profound act of love is learning to become the kind of person who is truly ready to show up for others.

The single follows August's 'Slow Down Fast,' which marked Nic's debut country release and introduced a more personal chapter in his artistry. Having built his career independently, Nic has amassed more than 1.5 billion career streams, with his 2021 breakout hit 'Fine Apple' reaching No. 5 on Spotify's U.S. Top 50. Now based in Nashville, Tennessee, the singer-songwriter continues to expand his sound while drawing inspiration from love, family, and personal growth.

Nic D's 'Soil This Bruised' is available now across all major streaming and digital platforms. Listen and download here.

About Nic D

Nic D is a multi-genre artist who has garnered billions of streams across his music catalog.

A prolific independent creator, Nic D has cultivated a significant audience across platforms, including more than 2.1 million TikTok followers, 615,000 Instagram followers, and 182,000 YouTube subscribers. His catalog includes viral hits and streaming standouts such as 'Fine Apple,' 'Still Hot,' 'Gasoline,' 'Bankroll,' and 'Minefield,' with multiple tracks surpassing tens of millions of streams.

Beyond his solo work, Nic D has collaborated with artists and creators across the music world, including longtime friend and creative partner Connor Price. The two performed a co-headline tour in Summer 2026 with many sold out shows across North America.

About GoDigital Music

GoDigital Music, a flagship division of GoDigital, is a premier full-stack 'mini-major' music company operating at the intersection of technology, finance, and artistry. Leveraging proprietary business intelligence and over $1 billion in raised capital, GoDigital Music is a comprehensive ecosystem that bridges the gap between creative vision and global commerce through distribution, publishing, label services, and catalog innovation. GoDigital Music specializes in identifying and investing in durable, culturally significant intellectual property across high-growth markets—including Reggaeton, Música Mexicana, Afrobeats, and Country—ensuring that every artist on its expansive roster receives the tailored support necessary to scale. By combining a global operational footprint with intentional artist development, the company remains a primary driver of the global cultural conversation, empowering diverse voices to thrive in an evolving marketplace.

About Orinda

Orinda is a Nashville-based country imprint from GoDigital Music, built to support independent artists who are pushing the genre forward while staying rooted in authentic storytelling and creative individuality. Combining Nashville's deep musical heritage with GoDigital Music's global distribution, marketing, rights management, and artist services infrastructure, Orinda provides artists with the resources and strategic support to build sustainable careers on their own terms. Nic D and Skeez currently anchor Orinda's growing roster, with additional artist signings to be announced in the months ahead. With a focus on long-term artist partnerships, creative independence, and genre-defying talent, Orinda is creating a modern home for the next generation of country and Americana artists.

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