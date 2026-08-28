Nic D Releases Country Debut Single "SLOW DOWN FAST" via Orinda

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Singer-songwriter and creator Nic D has built a global audience with more than 1.5 billion career streams and 4.6 million monthly Spotify listeners, connecting with fans through an authentic, relatable catalog that has sparked viral moments and introduced his music to listeners around the world. Now, the longtime independent artist opens a new chapter with 'Slow Down Fast,' his first official country single, out today via Orinda, GoDigital Music's Nashville-based country imprint.

'Slow Down Fast' finds Nic D capturing a fleeting summer moment in vivid, everyday details — 'windows down,' 'July heat,' and a sunset 'drowning as the lights get low.' At the center of it all is a simple idea: 'Let's turn this moment into something that lasts.' Warm and reflective without overcomplicating the feeling, the song is about slowing down long enough to appreciate where you are, even when time keeps moving.

'This song mirrors my recent move from my farm in Virginia to now living in Franklin, TN,' Nic D shares. 'When life feels like, go, go, go, it's good to be reminded to slow down and enjoy each moment.'

Long before country became his next chapter, Nic D was building his career by producing and releasing music independently out of his van in Virginia, documenting his life online, and letting listeners decide where his sound belonged. His 2021 breakout 'Fine Apple' reached No. 5 on Spotify's U.S. Top 50 and became a catalyst for the career that followed. Rather than chasing a traditional industry path, Nic D continued building directly with his audience, developing a catalog that moves fluidly between hip-hop, pop, alternative, and country.

For Nic D, 'Slow Down Fast' is a natural extension of his expansive catalog already full of tracks that are authentic, emotional, and relatable. As his life has evolved through relationships, family, faith, fatherhood, and the pursuit of purpose, so has the perspective behind his songwriting. His release with Orinda gives him the opportunity to explore that evolution while maintaining the creative freedom that has defined his career from the beginning.

'Nic D has achieved an incredible level of success entirely on his own. We partner with artists who have proven they can build independently, but are also able to recognize that the right team can help them go even further,' said Cooper Lycan, General Manager of Orinda. 'Our role in this next phase of Nic's journey has been to understand his goals as an artist and put the best possible team around him to help him achieve those goals. This release is the first step and we are thrilled to work alongside him.'

Backed by music veteran Barry Daffurn, Orinda provides a strong foundation for Nic D's release. Built to support artists with distinct voices and long-term creative visions, Orinda gives Nic D the Nashville infrastructure and global reach to expand into country music while maintaining the creative independence and direct connection with fans that have been central to his success.

Nic D's 'Slow Down Fast' is available now across all major streaming and digital platforms.

About Nic D

Nic D is a multi-genre artist who has garnered billions of streams across his music catalog.

A prolific independent creator, Nic D has cultivated a significant audience across platforms, including more than 2.1 million TikTok followers, 615,000 Instagram followers, and 182,000 YouTube subscribers. His catalog includes viral hits and streaming standouts such as 'Fine Apple,' 'Still Hot,' 'Gasoline,' 'Bankroll,' and 'Minefield,' with multiple tracks surpassing tens of millions of streams.

Beyond his solo work, Nic D has collaborated with artists and creators across the music world, including longtime friend and creative partner Connor Price. The two performed a co-headline tour in June 2026 with multiple sold out shows across North America.

About GoDigital Music

GoDigital Music, a flagship division of GoDigital, is a premier full-stack 'mini-major' music company operating at the intersection of technology, finance, and artistry. Leveraging proprietary business intelligence and over $1 billion in raised capital, GoDigital Music is a comprehensive ecosystem that bridges the gap between creative vision and global commerce through distribution, publishing, label services, and catalog innovation. GoDigital Music specializes in identifying and investing in durable, culturally significant intellectual property across high-growth markets—including Reggaeton, Música Mexicana, Afrobeats, and Country—ensuring that every artist on its expansive roster receives the tailored support necessary to scale. By combining a global operational footprint with intentional artist development, the company remains a primary driver of the global cultural conversation, empowering diverse voices to thrive in an evolving marketplace.

About Orinda

Orinda is a Nashville-based country imprint from GoDigital Music, built to support independent artists who are pushing the genre forward while staying rooted in authentic storytelling and creative individuality. Combining Nashville's deep musical heritage with GoDigital Music's global distribution, marketing, rights management, and artist services infrastructure, Orinda provides artists with the resources and strategic support to build sustainable careers on their own terms. Nic D and Skeez currently anchor Orinda's growing roster, with additional artist signings to be announced in the months ahead. With a focus on long-term artist partnerships, creative independence, and genre-defying talent, Orinda is creating a modern home for the next generation of country and Americana artists.

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...