New Music From HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Out Today

WaterTower Music is proud to announce today's release of "The Prince That Was Promised" - the very first music available from the highly anticipated House of the Dragon - the prequel to Game of Thrones which is coming to HBO and HBO Max on August 21.

The music was created by acclaimed Emmy Award- Winning and Grammy ® nominated composer Ramin Djawadi, who wrote the popular musical scores from Game of Thrones, and HBO's Westworld.

The reign of House Targaryen begins. House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones, is coming to HBO and HBO Max on August 21. Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," the series, which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.

Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans to star. Additional cast members include Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, and Savannah Steyn.

Martin and Ryan Condal serve as co-creators on the series. Miguel Sapochnik and Condal are showrunners, and the pair also serve as executive producers along with Martin, Sara Hess, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis and Ron Schmidt. Game of Thrones and Westworld composer Ramin Djawadi scored the series.

