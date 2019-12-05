New MAYS PLAYS MAYS December 20-21

After many recordings for the Chiaroscuro, Concord, Discovery, DMP, Palmetto, and Steeplechase record companies, pianist Bill Mays is releasing, on his own No Blooze Music label (released November 28, 2019), Mays Plays Mays: Bill Mays and Friends. The friends include guitarist John Hart, trumpeter Marvin Stamm, drummer Matt Wilson and bassist Martin Wind. Beautifully recorded by Matt Balitsaris, and mastered by Michael MacDonald, this marks Bill's 38th recording as a leader.

The program features 13 Mays originals, a Gershwin classic, and a dedication piece from fellow pianist Chris Cuvier. Over the course of 68 minutes the pianist and his friends take you on a sparkling sonic journey encompassing the blues, a mini-suite dedicated to various family members, a Manhattan neighborhood "soundscape," varied trio romps, and the composer himself on two vocals.

For more information, click here.





Related Articles View More Music Stories