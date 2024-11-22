New Holiday Collection from Olivia Newton-John Available Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This holiday season, Olivia Newton-John’s timeless voice graces us once more with the release of Angels in the Snow, a new album featuring reimagined Christmas recordings by the four-time GRAMMY® winner.

Angels in the Snow is a collection of holiday classics and original songs that reflect Olivia’s deep love for the festive season. Through the years, the late singer recorded numerous classic and contemporary holiday songs for various projects. This album features some of Olivia’s favorites that have been reimagined with new audio and arrangements to bring joy and her unique voice to the holidays. The album (out via Green Hill Productions, part of Sun Label Group, a subsidiary of Primary Wave) features collaborations with cherished friends, including “White Christmas” with John Travolta, “O Come, All Ye Faithful” with Jane Lynch, and “All Through the Night” with Michael McDonald, bringing a warm and nostalgic touch to these beloved tunes.

The heart of Angels in the Snow lies not only in its music but also in the cherished traditions and emotions Olivia Newton-John held close. For producer Sam Hollander, collaborating on this project was a deeply personal experience. “I've been a fan of Olivia's since her Totally Hot days—there was something about that record that completely captured her range and depth. Her voice had this rare ability to express emotion in a way that felt both intimate and universal. Being asked to work on this project was not just a tribute but a chance to celebrate an artist who profoundly shaped my own creative journey. It's such an honor to help preserve and carry her legacy forward,” Hollander shared.

For Olivia, the holiday season was always about family, music, and finding comfort even in difficult times. “Each Christmas you spend without someone you cared for is an unusually hard time,” she reflected in a 2021 interview. “But I’ve always found that music has given me strength.”

She also fondly remembered her childhood celebrations: “On Christmas Eve, my mum would make German cookies and cakes and then we’d sing around the piano. There were live candles on the tree, and my dad would lead us in singing hymns like ‘Silent Night’ or ‘Away in a Manger.’ Those are some of the happiest memories I have and traditions that I continued when my beautiful daughter Chloe was born.”

Angels in the Snow is available across all streaming platforms starting today, with vinyl available on December 13th and CDs available on the 22nd. Fans can also shop for Angels in the Snow holiday gift products including Christmas ornaments, wrapping paper, greeting cards, mugs, and more by visiting Olivia Newton-John's official store.

Bringing together Olivia’s iconic voice with heartfelt songs and timeless collaborations, Angels in the Snow invites listeners to embrace the magic of the season and the enduring joy of music, making it a treasured addition to holiday traditions for generations to come.

