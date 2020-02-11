New Found Glory to Hit the Road with Simple Plan This Summer

Pop Punk is still not dead, and New Found Glory are making sure you know it with the announcement of their Co-Headlining tour with Simple Plan this Summer! The Pop Punk's Still Not Dead Tour will be kicking off in St. Petersburg, FL on May 29th and traveling to cities throughout the US with support from special guests Knuckle Puck. Pre-Sale tickets and VIP packages are available now at stillnotdead.shofetti.com. All additional tickets go on sale Friday, February 14th at 12pm Local Time.

A full list of tour dates are below with more information available at www.newfoundglory.com.

New Found Glory w/ Simple Plan + Special Guests Knuckle Puck

May 29 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live!

May 31 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

June 2 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

June 3 - New York, NY - Rooftop at Pier 17

June 7 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

June 9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

June 10 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

June 12 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

June 13 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

June 14 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

June 16 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

June 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

June 19 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

June 20 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

June 21 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theater

June 23 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

June 25 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre

June 27 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

June 28 - Austin, TX - Stubb's

Just yesterday, New Found Glory announced their tenth studio album Forever + Ever x Infinity, due out May 29th via Hopeless Records. The band has put together a quintessential NFG record, supremely catchy with sing-along anthems, trademark breakdowns, and sweetly poignant lyrics. "This is the record our fans have been waiting for us to make," guitarist Chad Gilbert shares, "The old now feels new and fresh. It was a blast finding ourselves again."

The first track from the upcoming album, "Greatest Of All Time", has been garnering praise from fans and press alike.This song dives beyond the surface and into the depths of love, rolling through ups and downs, and riding through the fear to keep going through failure. Lines like "I think we are what we've been waiting for" tug at the heartstrings of anyone that has struggled, worked, and made it out the other side.

Fans can pre-order the album and check out the first taste of new music from the pop-punk legends at http://smarturl.it/NFGForeverAndEver.

Combining punk, hardcore, and post-hardcore with emotional lyrics and melody is nothing new for the band that epitomizes heartfelt optimism with DIY work-ethic and spirit. But never has this been more evident than this 15-song barn burner of a record. Set at a blistering pace, songs like "Shook By Your Shaved Head" and "Nothing To Say" rip the listener out of their monotonous day-to-day and drain away all the pressure and self-doubt that manifests inside. When singer, Jordan Pundik, sings, "You've gotta take your life back. You've got so much more to give. That's what I say to myself when I feel like giving into the shame I feel. Won't let it keep me standing still," you can't help jumping up, throwing a fist in the air, and singing the words out at the top of your lungs. This is what New Found Glory has always been about - inspiring people to not be afraid of the odds, to lift each other up, and get up again.

After 20+ years of being a band, ten studio albums, one live album, two EPs, and four cover albums, New Found Glory's ethos has never wavered; they always strive to be the friend you always need and who always understands you. With Forever + Ever x Infinity, the band created an album that is 100% New Found Glory.

New Found Glory is Jordan Pundik (lead vocals), Chad Gilbert (guitar), Ian Grushka (bass guitar) and Cyrus Bolooki (drums).





Related Articles View More Music Stories