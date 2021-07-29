New Found Glory Release New Single 'Backseat'

Pop punk legends New Found Glory have today shared another new single from their upcoming deluxe release, Forever And Ever x Infinity...And Beyond!!!, due out September 3rd on Hopeless Records. Fans can hear brand new song "Backseat" now. Featuring six new songs that the band wrote and recorded during the pandemic, New Found Glory's upcoming deluxe album will be pressed on a limited-edition double LP paired with a collectible 24-page zine that was designed by the band, complete with never-before-seen photos and notes from New Found Glory. Forever And Ever x Infinity...And Beyond!!! Is available to pre-order now at smarturl.it/NFGAndBeyond.

After a year of postponements, New Found Glory is reminding you that Pop Punk still isn't dead and they're here to prove it with co-headliners Simple Plan! The Pop Punk's Still Not Dead Tour will be kicking off in Dallas, TX on August 31st and traveling to cities throughout the US with support from special guest Lolo.

A full list of tour dates are below with more information available at www.newfoundglory.com

Combining punk, hardcore, and post-hardcore with emotional lyrics and melody is nothing new for the band that epitomizes heartfelt optimism with DIY work-ethic and spirit. But never has this been more evident than on Forever + Ever x Infinity, including hit singles "Greatest Of All Time" and "Himalaya." They instantly cemented their place on fan's playlists while also securing strong support from streaming services with adds to Pop Punk's Not Dead (Spotify), All New Rock (Spotify), New Alt Now (Pandora), Pop Punk Heroes (Deezer), Punk Hotlist (YouTube) and more landmark playlists.

After 20+ years of being a band, ten studio albums, one live album, two EPs, and four cover albums, New Found Glory's ethos has never wavered; they always strive to be the friend you always need and who always understands you. With Forever + Ever x Infinity...And Beyond the band created an album that is even more, 100% New Found Glory.

New Found Glory is Jordan Pundik (lead vocals), Chad Gilbert (guitar), Ian Grushka (bass guitar) and Cyrus Bolooki (drums).