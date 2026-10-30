Nettspend Releases VIRGINIA CREEPER EP

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Nettspend has released Virginia Creeper, a six-song EP described as a 'furious, filler-free' project packed with 'fiery vocals and fried beats' that shows the continued growth and evolution of the 19-year-old Virginia rapper. The project finds Nettspend unleashing confident new styles as he celebrates how far he's come, from Richmond delinquent to a scene figurehead whose influence stretches across music, fashion, and youth culture.

Virginia Creeper is named after a ubiquitous Virginia-native vine known for aggressive growth and overshadowing lesser plants until they give up and die. It's a fitting title for a set of songs this fierce, complete with production from frequent collaborators like CXO, zoot, zuro, exset, 1Deep, and fellow underground rapper Che among others.

Fans have been clamoring for the release since Nettspend teased it during a performance at III Points Music Festival in Miami this month. One of the songs he unveiled that day hit so hard he played it twice: 'LL50,' a tribute to Nettspend's late friend and peer BloodHound Q50 that doubles as an ode to living life to the fullest. Over a CXO beat described as sounding like an 8-bit Nintendo RPG getting pummeled by a trunk-rattling subwoofer, Nettspend dismisses fake friends and shows off his clout: 'Everybody know that I'm bad / Everybody know that I'm that / Hermès on my bag, Hermès on her bag.'

Other Virginia Creeper highlights include the opener 'same language,' an almost ambient track packed with quotable bars ('I was at Rolling Loud / They like, 'How Nettspend make it rain?'), and 'Get Guap,' described as a hulking mass of eerie synths, dark atmosphere, and growling vocals ready to slide into spooky season playlists.

Virginia Creeper continues a run for Nettspend, who recently teamed up with Che for 'KickAss (Pull Up Pls),' accompanied Evilgiane across his Boiler Room: LA set last month, and co-stars alongside other cultural figures in Vans' holiday-themed reality show campaign Meet The Vans. Over the summer, he also threw a takeover of the NYC Gucci Wooster store chronicled by Teen Vogue, W Magazine, and HYPEBEAST.

In August, Nettspend opened up a new musical chapter with 'sober,' a reklus1ve-produced single that built on his reputation for letting fans into his head as he navigates a turbulent world. The track arrived alongside a black-and-white music video featuring appearances from Nettspend's mother and his close friend/collaborator OsamaSon.

All of this follows Nettspend's coming-of-age album early life crisis, and the subsequent sold-out headline tour, which included sets at Lollapalooza and Rolling Loud. early life crisis dropped in March, reaching #2 on both Spotify's Global and U.S. Top Albums charts, and launching singles like 'who tf is u' and the YoungBoy Never Broke Again collaboration 'masked up,' which was praised by The New York Times. The project reflects the pressure, anxiety, and angst of a generation being ushered into adulthood too quickly, funneled through the perspective of an artist who has been building a cult-like fandom since he was 16.

The album dropped in the wake of Nettspend's Milan Fashion Week debut, where he walked for Gucci. That followed a moment captured by GQ and others of Nettspend getting snowed on from his SUV's sunroof while trying to clear a path through fan-packed streets after an early life crisis listening party in New York. Following his New York appearance, he graced the cover of Flaunt Magazine's annual music issue. As Highsnobiety noted, 'Nettspend has entered his rockstar era.'

Tracklist

1. same language

2. Get Guap

3. 6weeks

4. LL50

5. nite nite

6. JSX

About Nettspend

Nettspend is a 19-year-old artist who has been captivating critics for years while amassing a cult-like fandom that tracks his every move online and in person. Born Gunner Shepardson, he started flooding the internet with music at 15 using BandLab, and made his viral 2023 breakout 'Drankdrankdrank' in his mom's car in 10 minutes. He was still 16 when Rolling Stone put him at 'the vanguard of underground rap,' and his 2024 BAD ASS F*CKING KID mixtape debuted on the Billboard 200. His 2026 album early life crisis featured NBA YoungBoy and OsamaSon and reflects the pressure, anxiety, and angst of a generation ushered into adulthood too soon. As The New York Times declared, 'Nettspend, despite all the pressures, all the opportunities, all the things that life is presenting to him… deep down, is still a badass kid.'







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