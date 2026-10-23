Toosii Releases PLATINUM HEART 2 Album

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Multi-platinum selling artist Toosii has released his new album Platinum Heart 2, out now via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records. The 13-track project picks up where one of his most celebrated projects left off, building on the foundation of 2020's Platinum Heart, which introduced fans to songs like 'Love Cycle' and 'Truth Be Told.' The Raleigh-based artist returns to the emotionally honest storytelling and melodies that have defined his music since the beginning.

Anchored by 'Highway Love,' Platinum Heart 2 ushers in another defining chapter for one of this generation's most impactful voices. The introspective opener, 'Lil Terrio,' finds Toosii looking back on where he started with a newfound appreciation for how far he's come, while 'Soul Ties' explores an inseparable love that refuses to fall apart when things get tough.

'First Night' with Hunxho sees the two artists trading melodies about a woman who knows her worth and an attraction that feels just as exciting as the first night, with solo cuts like the TrillGotJuice-produced 'Boot Up' and 'I'm Hot' allowing Toosii to switch gears and flex his versatility as a rapper while reminding listeners why he's in a league of his own.

In the months leading up to the album, Toosii gave fans a taste of what was to come through several promising singles, including 'Nights Prayed.' It followed his YoungBoy Never Broke Again collaboration 'Please Don't Go,' which HotNewHipHop applauded for its exploration of 'new sounds and genres.' Billboard, meanwhile, expressed hope that 'there's more in the pipeline from the versatile duo down the road' in its R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week roundup.

Platinum Heart 2 Tracklist

Lil Terrio

Advils

Highway Love

Soul Ties

Boot Up

I'm Hot

Nights Prayed

First Night feat. Hunxho

Lonely February's

Finally Free

Know How It Go

Let Me Close

Please Don't Go feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Fans will have the chance to experience Platinum Heart 2 live when Toosii embarks on his Platinum Nights Tour next month. Beginning Nov. 17 at Houston's House of Blues, the trek will take him through New Orleans, Philadelphia, and Washington before culminating with a final show at Detroit's Saint Andrew's Hall on Nov. 24. Visit toosii2x.com for complete details and tickets.

Platinum Nights Tour Dates

Tuesday, November 17, 2026 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Wednesday, November 18, 2026 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

Sunday, November 22, 2026 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of the Living Arts (TLA)

Monday, November 23, 2026 – Washington, DC – Howard Theatre

Tuesday, November 24, 2026 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew's Hall

Beyond new music, Toosii has established himself as one of the genre's most compelling live performers. From his sold-out headline tour to arena appearances alongside YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Rod Wave, he continues to demonstrate his ability to connect with audiences on every stage.

With more than 7 billion streams worldwide, a gold-selling album NAUJOUR, and the 5X platinum smash 'Favorite Song,' Toosii has cemented himself as one of the most impactful artists of his generation. With Platinum Heart 2 out now, he's proving that the story he started years ago still has plenty more to tell.





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