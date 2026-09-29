Sorisa Releases SAKA (FEAT. DEEVS) with Official Music Video

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Fast-rising electropop artist Sorisa has released his new single 'Saka' featuring fellow Toronto underground artist and producer Deevs, arriving alongside an official music video. The new song combines Sorisa's sugar-coated melodies with Deevs' bouncy, electroclash production.

The release follows Sorisa's recent single 'I Wanna Be A Star.'

Building on the momentum of his 5-track EP I do Got it, which introduced fans to energetic electronic pop anthems like 'Can I Do Anything That I Want' and lead single 'Melody I Can Finish,' 'Saka' kicks off a bold next chapter. The track builds on the genre-bending foundation of his debut project, I Love Colours, which EDMNomad praised for blending 'emotional storytelling with dance-leaning electronic production.'

Building on a standout year, Sorisa was named one of Billboard's '10 Rising Canadian Acts to Watch in 2026.' Earlier this August, he took the stage at Toronto's First Class Fest, performing alongside acts including OsamaSon, Nettspend, and Che. The show followed his successful series of sold-out headlining 'I Love Colours Experience' shows at celebrated venues such as The Echo in Los Angeles, CA, Mercury Lounge in New York, and Axis Club in Toronto. Beyond the stage, Sorisa made a splash at New York Fashion Week earlier this month, continuing to build his momentum on the fashion circuit alongside fellow emerging electropop artists.

Sorisa has quickly left his mark on Toronto's fervent underground with a series of incisively infectious releases. He first made waves by uploading music to SoundCloud as 'brokeboyhappy.' He soon adopted the name Sorisa, taken from the Spanish 'sonrisa' for 'smile,' and lit up the internet with tracks like 'La,' 'Go,' and the breakout anthem 'U Look So Good in Fall,' earning him over 1.5M cumulative worldwide streams so far. Media attention shortly followed, including outlets such as Billboard, Canada's CBC, and more. Now, with 'I Wanna Be A Star' – and more vibrant new music to come – Sorisa looks to enthrall fans everywhere with his charismatic personality and uncontainable artistic spirit.

Photo Credit: @saintw3trus



Photo Credit: @saintw3trus

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