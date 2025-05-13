Nelson Aspen Sets Touring Dates for New Titanic-Themed Book

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Earlier this year, Award-winning journalist and author Nelson Aspen released his new historical fantasy, "Kindred Spirits: A Titanic Tale." Inspired by his own metaphysical connections to a lost TITANIC passenger, Aspen is celebrating the publication with a series of live dates in Manhattan, Boston, Baltimore and more. Take a look at the tour schedule below.

"Kindred Spirits: A Titanic Tale" spans time between the night in 1912 when Titanic met her tragic fate and the hedonistic party scene of modern Manhattan. From rubbing elbows with the "Unsinkable" Molly Brown, John Jacob Astor and other iconic figures to metropolitan globe-trotting in an effort to unravel the mystery of their metaphysical connection, our two heroes are "Kindred Spirits."

Aspen will also debut a new Titanic cabaret show at Don't Tell Mama, July 10 & 17, 7:00pm. "Kindred Spirits: A Titanic Tale" is an evening of songs and stories based on the compelling new historical fantasy novel by author and singer, Nelson Aspen. Musical Director is Gerry Dieffenbach.

Through humorous recollections and much-loved selections from the Great American Songbook, Aspen shares his own connection to the ill-fated Ship of Dreams. He brings a wealth of expertise to this unique cabaret experience: A familiar face in morning television for three decades, he also hosts the popular "Titanic Talk" podcast and is a sought after speaker on the subject.

A veteran performer who has sung everywhere from Hollywood to London's West End and the Sydney Opera House, Aspen won three 2024 Broadway World Cabaret Awards for his Tony Bennett Tribute Show (Best Show, Best Tribute Show, Best Jazz Vocal Show). Popular performers Sidney Myer and Allyson Briggs will make guest appearances during the run. Personally signed copies of his book will be available for purchase after the performances.

Tour Appearances

Boston

May 14 - book signing at the Titanic Exhibition 3-5pm

London, England

Sunday, May 25 - Brasserie Zedel, 20 Sherwood Street, London Picadilly W1F 7ED, 1-4pm

Belfast, Ireland

Thursday, May 29 - Titanic Distillers (The Titanic's original shipyard!) / The Titanic Quarter, Thompson Dock, Queen's Road, Belfast BT3 9DT, 4-6pm

Friday, May 30 - Titanic Hotel, Drawing Office 2 (Where the Titanic was designed!) / The Titanic Quarter, 8 Queen's Road, Belfast BT3 9DT, 4-6pm

Baltimore, Maryland

Sunday, July 13 - Cafe Gia, 410 S. High Street, Baltimore MD, 4-6pm

NEW YORK CITY CABARET

Thursdays July 10 and 17 - 7pm - Don't Tell Mama, 343 West 46 St., NYC 10036

"Kindred Spirits: A Titanic Tale" --the Cabaret Show & Book Signing! / https://shows.donttellmamanyc.com/

Sydney, Australia

Date pending, December 2025

About the Author:

Nelson Aspen is an award winning journalist, author and co-host of the popular “Titanic Talk”and appears regularly on GB News as a political commentator. His book, "Your Home is Your Castle: Live Like an A-Lister in a Post Pandemic World" debuted at #1 on Amazon's Home Remodel & Renovation charts and his popular, steamy semi-autobiographical series "Dancing Between the Raindrops" will soon see another sequel to complete the trilogy.

