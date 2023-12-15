Neek Bucks Releases New Project 'Thankful'

To celebrate the release, Bucks releases new music video for the opening the track “Shouldn't Say.”

By: Dec. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: CHRISTMAS Is A Time To CHER! Photo 1 CHERy Christmas Everyone!
Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song Photo 2 Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song
Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live Photo 3 Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live
New Ticket Buying Bill Introduced in Senate Photo 4 New Ticket Buying Bill Introduced in Senate

Neek Bucks Releases New Project 'Thankful'

Neek Bucks, rising star in the hip-hop scene, is set to drop his highly anticipated project titled "THANkfuL" out today via Virgin Records.

On THANkfuL," Neek Bucks reflects on his journey, expressing gratitude for the highs and lows that have shaped his career. The 9-track project is a testament to his growth as an artist and the lessons learned along the way. With a unique blend of raw authenticity and infectious energy, Neek Bucks continues to cement his story.

To celebrate the release, Bucks releases new music video for the opening the track “Shouldn't Say” Watch it HERE! Followed by the release of "Wait," featuring none other than Rowdy Rebel out at 3pm via YouTube.

"THANkfuL" features a diverse range of tracks, each offering a glimpse into Neek Bucks' artistic evolution. Songs like "No Emotion" featuring Millyz and the visiual painy a clearer picture into the meaning of the project title. From introspective storytelling to high-energy anthems, the project is a dynamic showcase of Neek Bucks' versatility as an artist.

Neek Bucks shared his excitement about the project, saying, "Thankful is a reflection of my journey and what I've been through but more importantly how I feel. It's my way of giving back and expressing appreciation for the experiences that have shaped me."

About Neek Bucks:

Neek Bucks, a trailblazing force in the hip-hop landscape, has cemented his name with a unique blend of raw lyricism and charismatic energy. Hailing from Harlem, Neek Bucks has emerged as a distinctive voice, seamlessly navigating the realms of street narratives and introspective storytelling within his music.

With a career spanning over the years, Neek Bucks has consistently delivered compelling projects such as El Barrio, Neighborhood Hood, Blessed to the Max that showcase his evolution as an artist. His discography is a testament to his versatility, featuring a range of tracks that resonate with listeners on a personal level. Neek Bucks' commitment to authenticity has garnered him a dedicated fanbase and positioned him as a rising star in music today.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Christian Chart-topper Releases New Christmas Single Silver Bells Photo
Christian Chart-topper Releases New Christmas Single 'Silver Bells'

Lady Redneck's music is inspired by her small-town roots and her faith. Her songs are true-to-life and based on her real, honest moments and stories. With her unique sound and relatable lyrics, Lady Redneck has already captured the hearts of listeners worldwide. Her previous hits, 'I Dented Your Truck' and 'Pray for Peace.'

2
Video: Maluma Releases Vevo CTRL Performances of Balance & Los Polvos Photo
Video: Maluma Releases Vevo CTRL Performances of 'Balance' & 'Los Polvos'

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces Maluma as the next artist in their ctrl series with performances of 'Balance' and 'Los Polvos.' Maluma's ctrl performances will be followed by Vevo Studio Performances of 'Hace Un Mes' and 'Humedad.' Watch the videos now!

3
ONE MUSICFEST Expands With Twogether Land Festival To Dallas, Celebrating Unity Through Mu Photo
ONE MUSICFEST Expands With Twogether Land Festival To Dallas, Celebrating Unity Through Music Memorial Day Weekend

ONE Musicfest expands with TwoGether Land Festival to Dallas, celebrating unity through music on Memorial Day weekend. The festival, known for its commitment to community and inclusivity, will take place at historic Fair Park.

4
FRIDAY NIGHT VIBES Returns With New Hosts in January Photo
FRIDAY NIGHT VIBES Returns With New Hosts in January

Featuring new hosts, Emmy-nominated entertainment journalist Nina Parker and comedian Kevin Fredericks, the revival of the weekend movie destination will kick off with a double-feature celebration of two Oscar-winning cultural milestones in film: “Black Panther” starring Chadwick Boseman, and “King Richard” starring Will Smith. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch the OPRAH AND THE COLOR PURPLE JOURNEY Doc Trailer Video
Watch the OPRAH AND THE COLOR PURPLE JOURNEY Doc Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
APPROPRIATE
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
SHUCKED