Nation of Language Release 'Stars and Sons' Cover

Nation of Language return to the road this week in support of their acclaimed sophomore album, A Way Forward, which dropped this past November via [PIAS]. The Brooklyn band are set to perform their largest headlining show to date this Thursday, in New York City, at Webster Hall, along with shows in Baltimore, Boston and Philadelphia this week, before heading west [all dates below].

Today, they release a cover of one of Broken Social Scene's most beloved songs, "Stars and Sons," which is featured on Under The Radar magazine's 20th anniversary Covers of Covers compilation, due out Friday via American Laundromat Records.

Discussing the cover, Ian Richard Devaney noted that "Once we settled on Broken Social Scene, and this song, we realized that loving 'Stars and Sons' so much, if we didn't transform it a fundamental way, we would end up just copying it straight up. Not wanting to do that, we decided to change the rhythm to turn it into a shuffle, which made it easier to get loose with the structure and have fun with it. We worked with Nick Millhiser of Holy Ghost!, who worked on parts of A Way Forward. On the album, we have a song called 'Former Self' that's also a shuffle, but in a much more reserved way, so we wanted to go all-out here, and turn it into a weirdo dance song."

2022 has already been a stellar year for Nation of Language, with the band making their live television debut last month on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', where they performed their single "Across That Fine Line". Followed by an entirely sold-out, first-ever tour of the UK. Earlier this month, the band signed copies of A Way Forward at the Rough Trade store in New York's Rockefeller Center; performed at XPN's 'World Cafe Live' in Philadelphia, and appeared on WNYC's 'All Of It'.

Their upcoming tour of North America is also their biggest to date, including two nights in Seattle, two nights in Los Angeles, and a return to Canada, wrapping with performances in Toronto and Montreal. The band was additionally announced for THING Festival in Port Townsend, WA, August 26-28 [tickets for all dates here].

With A Way Forward, Nation of Language captures the trials and tribulations of modern life - from the simplest forms of human connection to surviving a world in which political corporate machines spew a stream of digital pollution through every device.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

03/02 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

03/03 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

03/04 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

03/05 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

03/18 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box

03/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room [SOLD OUT]

03/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

03/23 - San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo's

03/24 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile [SOLD OUT]

03/25 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

03/26 - Portland, OR @ Vitalidad Hall

03/27 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux, Treefort Music Fest

03/29 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre

03/30 - Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

03/31 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

04/01 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

04/02 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

04/03 - Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi

04/06 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

04/07 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace

04/8 - Montreal, PQ @ Bar Le Ritz

04/15 - Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory

04/16 - Nottingham, UK @ The Bodega Social Club [SOLD OUT]

04/18 - Antwerp, BE @ TRIX Bar [SOLD OUT]

04/19 - Cologne, DE @ YUCA

04/20 - Hamburg, DE @ Turmzimmer [SOLD OUT]

04/22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

04/23 - Stockholm, SE @ Obaren [Free]

04/27 - Berlin, DE @ Lido [SOLD OUT]

04/28 - Amsterdam, NE @ Tolhuistuin

04/29 - Nijmegen, NE @ Doornroosje

04/30 - Paris, FR @ Le Badaboum [SOLD OUT]

05/01 - Zurich, CH @ Kater [SOLD OUT]

05/03 - Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

05/04 - Madrid, ES @ Sala El Sol [SOLD OUT]

05/05 - Valladolid, ES @ Sala Cientocero

05/06 - Porto, PT @ M.ou.co

08/26-28 - Port Townsend, WA @ THING