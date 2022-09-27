Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Nate Mercereau Shares New Track 'Flying Together'

Nate Mercereau Shares New Track 'Flying Together'

The track was released alongside a music video.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 27, 2022  

Nate Mercereau announces the release of SUNDAYS EXPANSION, which is essentially a companion piece to / expanded edition of his sophomore studio album, SUNDAYS, first released on his own How So Records in 2021. He's also sharing a new track from SUNDAYS EXPANSION, "Flying Together."

"SUNDAYS was originally made over the course of a year from April 2020 to 2021. Twenty-five hours of material from spontaneously composed live-recorded Sunday concerts was edited into an hour. Continuing in this spirit, I played a series of outdoor gatherings and recording sessions around Southern California with Carlos Niño, Josh Johnson, Jamire Williams, Efa Etoroma Jr. and Aaron Shaw. We expanded on the feelings in the music and the spontaneous composition concept, fully realizing more new places that the original SUNDAYS album suggested. I'm very pleased to present those recordings as SUNDAYS EXPANSION." -Nate Mercereau

Mercereau also made international headlines in 2021 following the release of Duets | Golden Gate Bridge which featured the humming sounds that were being made by the bridge, with Nate's improvised guitar - the first human / bridge duet album in history. The release attracted press attention from all over the globe, with feature stories in the SF Chronicle, NPR's All Things Considered, The Guardian, CBC, Guitar World and tons more.

Listening to Nate Mercereau's music feels like staring down a kaleidoscope. The songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist surveys the fractured borders between sounds, and celebrates the beautiful moments where they collide. And when he's not making his own music, he's looking at the world of pop through his prismatic perspective-he's produced or played on records by Jay-Z, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo, and The Weeknd, just to name a few.

Moreover, Mercereau has learned that no matter what sounds he's working with he needs to lean in close, to focus on the details. "When you keep zooming in on something, it keeps getting more detailed," says the Los Angeles-based artist. "It's like there's worlds within that world." His new album, SUNDAYS / SUNDAYS EXPANSION, embodies that as he dives headlong into a mystical, rich vein of sonic worlds, each song more intricate and intimate than the last.

Watch the new music video here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Havanna Winter Releases 'Heaven To Me' VideoVIDEO: Havanna Winter Releases 'Heaven To Me' Video
September 26, 2022

The track was released earlier this summer, while garnering heavy rotation in SiriusXM's Hits1 and generating over 400,000 streams on TikTok alone. 'Heaven To Me' was co-written by Winter, Maya K. (Bebe Rexha, Anitta, J Balvin) and Grammy award-winning Mark Nilan Jr. (B.O.B., Trey Songz, Migos, Lady Gaga). Watch the new music video now!
PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: THE ULTIMATE CHILLS COLLECTION Sets October Blu-ray ReleasePARANORMAL ACTIVITY: THE ULTIMATE CHILLS COLLECTION Sets October Blu-ray Release
September 26, 2022

PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: THE ULTIMATE CHILLS COLLECTION includes 9 Blu-ray discs, including the out-of-print 3D Blu-ray of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: THE GHOST DIMENSION, digital codes for each film, and an exclusive “home security sticker”—all housed in deluxe packaging containing reversible artwork for each title.
Live Nation Urban & Slutty Vegan's Pinky Cole Announce 'Pinky Cole Experience Tour'Live Nation Urban & Slutty Vegan's Pinky Cole Announce 'Pinky Cole Experience Tour'
September 26, 2022

Pinky Cole who is one of the world’s most prominent and outspoken celebrities in food and philanthropy as Founder, CEO, and Visionary behind Slutty Vegan, Bar Vegan, and The Pinky Cole Foundation announced the launch of the star-studded “Pinky Cole Experience Tour” to celebrate the release of her game changing all vegan recipe book.
VIDEO: Haru Nemuri Shares Live Performances From Ura-SabakiVIDEO: Haru Nemuri Shares Live Performances From Ura-Sabaki
September 26, 2022

Haru Nemuri has released two live performance videos filmed at the Ura-Sabaku Desert in Izu Oshima. Fans can now watch the performance videos for the songs “Never Let You Go” and the title track “Shunka Ryougen” now on YouTube. The videos have been released as Haru gears up for her upcoming North American tour.
Eszter Balint Releasing New Album Based on Her Anti-Musical Co-Written With StewEszter Balint Releasing New Album Based on Her Anti-Musical Co-Written With Stew
September 26, 2022

Singer / songwriter / violinist / actress extraordinaire Eszter Balint is releasing her long-overdue fourth album, I HATE MEMORY! The album was recorded by Andy Taub at Brooklyn Recording with additional recording by Kato Hideki and Bryce Goggin at Trout Recording, produced by Balint and Hideki.