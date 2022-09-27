Nate Mercereau Shares New Track 'Flying Together'

Nate Mercereau announces the release of SUNDAYS EXPANSION, which is essentially a companion piece to / expanded edition of his sophomore studio album, SUNDAYS, first released on his own How So Records in 2021. He's also sharing a new track from SUNDAYS EXPANSION, "Flying Together."

"SUNDAYS was originally made over the course of a year from April 2020 to 2021. Twenty-five hours of material from spontaneously composed live-recorded Sunday concerts was edited into an hour. Continuing in this spirit, I played a series of outdoor gatherings and recording sessions around Southern California with Carlos Niño, Josh Johnson, Jamire Williams, Efa Etoroma Jr. and Aaron Shaw. We expanded on the feelings in the music and the spontaneous composition concept, fully realizing more new places that the original SUNDAYS album suggested. I'm very pleased to present those recordings as SUNDAYS EXPANSION." -Nate Mercereau

Mercereau also made international headlines in 2021 following the release of Duets | Golden Gate Bridge which featured the humming sounds that were being made by the bridge, with Nate's improvised guitar - the first human / bridge duet album in history. The release attracted press attention from all over the globe, with feature stories in the SF Chronicle, NPR's All Things Considered, The Guardian, CBC, Guitar World and tons more.

Listening to Nate Mercereau's music feels like staring down a kaleidoscope. The songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist surveys the fractured borders between sounds, and celebrates the beautiful moments where they collide. And when he's not making his own music, he's looking at the world of pop through his prismatic perspective-he's produced or played on records by Jay-Z, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo, and The Weeknd, just to name a few.

Moreover, Mercereau has learned that no matter what sounds he's working with he needs to lean in close, to focus on the details. "When you keep zooming in on something, it keeps getting more detailed," says the Los Angeles-based artist. "It's like there's worlds within that world." His new album, SUNDAYS / SUNDAYS EXPANSION, embodies that as he dives headlong into a mystical, rich vein of sonic worlds, each song more intricate and intimate than the last.

