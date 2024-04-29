Natalie Shay Reveals Her Inner-Fangirl in 'All The Time'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Natalie Shay has released her new single “All the Time.”

“All The Time” details the inner-monologue of a fan girl and glows with sexy guitars and layered, ethereal vocals.

Natalie has already surpassed 9 million streams on Spotify alone, made it onto New Music Friday in 10 countries, including multiple times in the UK and received strong support from BBC Radio 1. She has also gained critical acclaim from the likes Billboard, Wonderland, Clash, The Line of Best Fit, Notion, 1883 Magazine and many more.

Natalie Shay is one of the most exciting singer-songwriters emerging from the UK indie-pop music scene. Having performed at the world’s biggest festivals for new music SXSW and The Great Escape, as well as well-renowned festivals like Reading, Latitude and Victorious, the North Londoner is making her way across the globe, turning heads with her explosive live performances.

Picking up the guitar at the age of five and attending the prestigious BRIT School in her teenage years, music has always been a part of Natalie’s life and her passion from a very young age. Known for her honest and relatable songwriting, Natalie is creating songs that empower and support, from infectious heartbreak anthems to up-beat tracks on love and friendships. She also doesn’t shy away from topics, speaking openly about mental health and anxiety.

Her latest single “All The Time” details the inner-monologue of a fan girl. With the chorus written in the middle of the night after Natalie had an encounter with her teenage dream idol, the track is about unrequited love for the person that doesn’t know you exist (yet). The songwriter shares, “It was the person that I believe my entire ‘type’ was formed around during adolescence. All The Time is a song following the frustration of knowing you’d work so well together after so many years, if only they could ‘see you’, and how nobody else has ever compared to them. They are ‘the one’. No questions asked.”

Sonically the track is a fast-paced, energetic release, glowing with sexy guitars and layered, ethereal vocals and lyrics that chant, “The thoughts in my head, daydreaming in bed, I've read all your interviews, imagining what I say to you, so I replay our song, my teenage icon, I think you'd be into me.”

“All The Time” is accompanied by a music video that tells the story of the teenage icon fantasy directed by Eleanor Grace Hann and starring Joey Kempster as ‘Dustin

