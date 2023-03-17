Natalie Merchant Adds New Dates to Her European 'Keep Your Courage' Tour

Natalie Merchant, the critically acclaimed American singer-songwriter, is set to embark on a UK tour to promote her forthcoming album, Keep Your Courage, which is set to release on April 14. The tour will take place In November 2023, with new dates added at the historic venue London Palladium and Manchester O2 Apollo before moving on to various cities throughout the UK.

Merchant's career spans over 40 years, during which she has earned a reputation for being a songwriter of quality and a captivating performer. She began her career as the lead vocalist and lyricist of the pop music band 10,000 Maniacs before embarking on a successful solo career.

Over the years, she has collaborated with a wide range of artists, including Billy Bragg, Gavin Bryars, David Byrne, The Chieftains, Cowboy Junkies, Philip Glass, Kronos Quartet, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Mavis Staples, REM, and Wilco.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, 24th March at 10am via livenation.co.uk. Don't miss your chance to see Natalie Merchant live on stage as she performs tracks from her latest album, Keep Your Courage.

EUROPE:

November 2-London, UK-London Palladium‡

November 3-London, UK-London Palladium‡

November 5-Glasgow, UK-Glasgow Royal Concert Hall‡

November 6-Manchester, UK-O2 Apollo Manchester‡

November 8-Dublin, IE-Olympia‡

November 11-Bath, UK-The Forum‡

November 13-Amsterdam, NL-Carré Theatre‡

November 14-Brussels, BE-Cirque Royal‡



†Sold Out

‡On-sale March 24