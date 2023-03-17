Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Natalie Merchant Adds New Dates to Her European 'Keep Your Courage' Tour

Natalie Merchant Adds New Dates to Her European 'Keep Your Courage' Tour

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, 24th March at 10am

Mar. 17, 2023  

Natalie Merchant, the critically acclaimed American singer-songwriter, is set to embark on a UK tour to promote her forthcoming album, Keep Your Courage, which is set to release on April 14. The tour will take place In November 2023, with new dates added at the historic venue London Palladium and Manchester O2 Apollo before moving on to various cities throughout the UK.

Merchant's career spans over 40 years, during which she has earned a reputation for being a songwriter of quality and a captivating performer. She began her career as the lead vocalist and lyricist of the pop music band 10,000 Maniacs before embarking on a successful solo career.

Over the years, she has collaborated with a wide range of artists, including Billy Bragg, Gavin Bryars, David Byrne, The Chieftains, Cowboy Junkies, Philip Glass, Kronos Quartet, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Mavis Staples, REM, and Wilco.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, 24th March at 10am via livenation.co.uk. Don't miss your chance to see Natalie Merchant live on stage as she performs tracks from her latest album, Keep Your Courage.

EUROPE:

November 2-London, UK-London Palladium‡
November 3-London, UK-London Palladium‡
November 5-Glasgow, UK-Glasgow Royal Concert Hall‡
November 6-Manchester, UK-O2 Apollo Manchester‡
November 8-Dublin, IE-Olympia‡
November 11-Bath, UK-The Forum‡
November 13-Amsterdam, NL-Carré Theatre‡
November 14-Brussels, BE-Cirque Royal‡

†Sold Out
‡On-sale March 24



FROM ASHES TO NEW Announce New Album BLACKOUT Photo
FROM ASHES TO NEW Announce New Album 'BLACKOUT'
BLACKOUT’s concept is that it’s a prequel to their 2016 debut album DAY ONE. BLACKOUT encapsulates the distress of a pre-apocalyptic world mirroring the frame of mind the world felt during the 2020 pandemic during which time the album was written. It marks a return to FROM ASHES TO NEW’s roots.
Hozier Announces Huge UK Tour and Summer Live Dates Photo
Hozier Announces Huge UK Tour and Summer Live Dates
The Grammy-nominated, award-winning multi-platinum singer and songwriter and his band will perform headline dates across the UK this summer, which include four major outdoor shows at Glasgow Queens Park on 25th June, Manchester Castlefield Bowl on 5th July, Cardiff Castle on 6th July and London Alexandra Palace Park on 21st July.
ATREYU Releases Watch Me Burn & Announces The Hope of a Spark EP Photo
ATREYU Releases 'Watch Me Burn' & Announces 'The Hope of a Spark' EP
Produced by long-time collaborator John Feldmann, Atreyu releases “Watch Me Burn” alongside the video and announces the new EP,  The Hope Of A Spark. The single, 'Watch Me Burn' is the EP’s phoenix rising from life’s trial-by-fire, a call to arms to let renewed hope emerge from smoldering embers and ash.
JVKE Releases New Single this is what losing someone feels like Photo
JVKE Releases New Single 'this is what losing someone feels like'
Multi-talented singer, songwriter, and producer JVKE releases his new single “this is what losing someone feels like” via AWAL.  The release comes on the heels of his massive hit single “golden hour” reaching #10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and top 10 at Top 40 radio. “golden hour” has now amassed over 635 million streams to date.

From This Author - Michael Major


Photos: Taylor Swift Shares First Look at Eras TourPhotos: Taylor Swift Shares First Look at Eras Tour
March 16, 2023

Taylor Swift took to Instagram to share first look photos of her upcoming Eras Tour, which kicks off tomorrow, March 17, in Glendale, Arizona. Exploring her past works, the Eras Tour will most likely include music from Swift's past 'eras,' including albums Fearless, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and Midnights.
CHOPPED: MILITARY SALUTE to Premiere on Food NetworkCHOPPED: MILITARY SALUTE to Premiere on Food Network
March 16, 2023

The chefs must bring their culinary arsenal as they showcase their cooking knowledge and techniques over three rounds while using the mandatory basket of mystery ingredients to create delicious dishes to impress a rotating panel of judges, including Air Force veteran Sunny Anderson, Scott Conant, Cliff Crooks, Alex Guarnaschelli and Marc Murphy.
Neon Straightjackets Release New Single '$#!7CANNED'Neon Straightjackets Release New Single '$#!7CANNED'
March 16, 2023

Ohio rock band Neon Straightjackets bring 90’s punk and grunge elements to the alternative scene with their new single, “$#!7CANNED”. In support of the release, the band will be embarking a Spring/Summer tour throughout various cities in the United States, bringing their music to a wider range of audiences.
Karina Canellakis & RFO Announce Collaboration with PentatoneKarina Canellakis & RFO Announce Collaboration with Pentatone
March 16, 2023

The 4 Orchestral Pieces have a strong affinity with the stage works Duke Bluebeard’s Castle and The Wooden Prince, conceived in the same period. The Concerto for Orchestra is one of Bartók’s final works, full of folk tunes, and utterly colourful and virtuosic for all the instruments.
Jeff 'Swampy' Marsh to Executive-Produce and Voice-Direct Two Animated Series on DisneyJeff 'Swampy' Marsh to Executive-Produce and Voice-Direct Two Animated Series on Disney
March 16, 2023

Emmy® Award-winning Jeff 'Swampy' Marsh, co-creator and executive producer of the multiple Emmy Award-winning series 'Phineas and Ferb,' is set to executive-produce and voice-direct all-new episodes of 'Phineas and Ferb' at Disney Branded Television, joining his longtime creative partner Dan Povenmire on the series.
share