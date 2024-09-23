Natalie Jane Unveils 'Sick To My Stomach' Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Natalie Jane has announced her SICK TO MY STOMACH tour hitting major cities both internationally across Australia, Europe and locally in North America. The tour will reflect off her upcoming SICK TO MY STOMACH EP, coming out on Friday, September 27th via Capitol Music Group/ 10K Projects.

Throughout the tour, fans can hear new and old favorites in cities in major states including New York, Colorado, Ohio and more. Her set will showcase everything fans have come to love about the New Jersey-raised, Los Angeles-based artist - her exhilarating vocal range, her evocative music choices, and her gift for making complex feelings feel relatable. Tickets and more information on the tour can be found HERE.

Natalie — who sold out North America, Europe, and the U.K. on her Where Am I? Again Tour this year — was one of 2023’s most viewed artists on TikTok in the U.S., landing at #2 on “The Hitmakers” year-end list. She’s racked up over 500 million combined global streams to date with hits like “AVA,” “Seven,” “Mentally Cheating,” “Do or Die,” and “Intrusive Thoughts” — all found on her debut EP, Where Am I?.

Additionally, GRAMMY.com named Natalie one of the “25 Artists to Watch in 2024”; Popdust called her “The Powerhouse Vocalist You Should Know”; and EUPHORIA. observed, “[The] starlet has the world in the palm of her hand; and at the precipice of her inevitable superstardom, we’re watching her shape into one of the industry’s most potent voices.” She also made People’s “Talented 2024 Spring Emerging Artists” list. With Sick to My Stomach, Natalie more than makes good on that praise and promise.

Natalie Jane Photo Credit: @baeth

