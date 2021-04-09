NYC Jazz Duo Tatiana and Terry Release New Single “Button Up Your Overcoat”

Internationally renowned jazz vocalist Tatiana Eva-Marie and legendary jazz pianist Terry Waldo have joined musical forces to create their debut collaboration album, I Double Dare You. The album, a charming collection of upbeat jazz/pop songs from the '20s and '30s, is set to release on August 6th, 2021 on Turtle Bay Records.

The duo gives us a taste of the new album with their rendition of the 1929 classic song, "Button Up Your Overcoat," which premieres today.

"Button Up Your Overcoat" is a light-hearted song about asking your loved one to stay healthy since "you belong to me." At a time when taking certain health precautions has a deeper significance, the song gives us all a jovial reminder that taking care of yourself also benefits the ones who care about you.

Waldo says about the song, "'Button Up Your Overcoat' is a quintessential 1920s pop song. Recorded by Ruth Etting and then by the 'boop boop a doop' girl, Helen Kane, the song represents the light, jazz-inspired, two-beat, spirit of the era."

Waldo goes on to say, "Tatiana is able to perfectly capture the feeling of the older recordings without doing copies of the originals. The band too is able to deliver 'hot jazz' performances that could have been recorded in 1929."

Eva-Marie says she first heard the song through a live recording of Johnny Mercer with the Pied Pipers, backed by the Paul Weston Orchestra. "I loved it immediately!" she says. "I've always been very partial to Tin Pan Alley type songs, the pop of the 1920's, those catchy tunes with cute and clever lyrics. You can add all sorts of silly little affectations."

On recording the song with Waldo, the vocalist says, "I remember laughing with him and the band a lot while recording this one, trying to figure out how to translate our humor into music. I think it turned out hot, flirty, silly and full of boop-boop-de-doop..."

Eva-Marie and Waldo first met and started performing together at parties held at the NYC home of Scott Asen, owner of Turtle Bay Records. Asen was impressed with their musical chemistry and recommended they record an album together.

Prior to meeting, each artist came with an illustrious career. Tatiana Eva-Marie has been the bandleader of the Avalon Jazz Band, which has received critical acclaim from the New York Times, Downbeat, Syncopated Times, Vanity Fair and other renowned publications. Eva-Marie has toured both domestically and internationally, performing at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, Jazz Aspen Snowmass, SummerStage in Central Park, Midsummer Night Swing at Lincoln Center, and the NYC Winter Jazzfest.

Waldo has released several albums and spent five decades leading bands and touring the world. Known as one of America's premier performers and presenters of Early Jazz, he is known for his charming wit, slide piano playing, and charming vocals during his live shows. He has received rave reviews in the New York Times, Time Magazine, The Washington Post, and Newsday among many other publications.

"Button Up Your Overcoat" is one of 12 covers from the new album, I Double Dare You, on Turtle Bay Records, by Tatiana Eva-Marie and Terry Waldo. You can catch it on August 6, 2021 on all digital platforms.

Listen to Button Up Your Overcoat: