NYC Hardcore Band Shutdown Detail U.S., UK, and EU Summer Touring

Shutdown has announced the band’s upcoming U.S. Midwest and UK/EU touring that will span July and August. Kicking off on July 2 in Columbus, OH, the band will also be performing in Kansas City, MO, St. Louis, MO, Jacksonville, IL and Jonesboro, AR through July 6. Shutdown will also be making headline and festival appearances in Europe and the UK starting on August 2 where they will share the stage with Circle Jerks, Agnostic Front, Madball, Bane and UK Subs in select markets. Tickets for all shows are on sale HERE, and a full listing of dates can be found below.

By Your Side, the NYHC institution’s brand new, six-song EP and first offering of new material in 25 years, is a collection of passionate songs that are fueled by the same fiery intensity of the band’s youth but imbued and inspired by an outlook, worldview and wisdom that only comes with age and time. Praised by the likes of Stereogum, FLOOD, Brooklyn Vegan, No Echo, Music Connection and more, By Your Side transcends the genre and shows how effectively the band can write songs that appeal beyond the confines of the scene. Stream and purchase the EP on all platforms HERE.

There are some bands that are just like old friendships — even if you haven’t spoken (or written music) for a while, you can pick up right where you left off. It had been an incredibly long time since New York hardcore outfit Shutdown had written a record together — 25 years, to be precise — but one listen to By Your Side and it’s almost as if that time has never passed.

Formed in Brooklyn in late 1994 as a bunch of teenagers, the four-piece quickly settled into their own skin. They solidified the line-up — Mark Scondotto on vocals, Steve DellaCroce on guitar, Dion DeNardo on bass and Jimmy McCormack on drums — and, after a handful of EPs and split 7”, released their debut full-length, Against All Odds, in 1998. An EP called Something To Prove came out the next year, followed by a second full-length, Few And Far Between, in 2000. Though young, the overriding sentiment of those songs was one of positivity despite the circumstances, and the band channeled that optimism and defiance through their raw and breathless take on hardcore. Straight edge and no bulls, the four-piece soon became a known name in the scene … but then things slowed down and eventually just came to a stop. Life, as life does, got in the way.

Given the state of the world right now, the community, optimism and hope the songs on By Your Side offer is not just important, but truly revolutionary and necessary. True to its title, it’s a companion, a friend, something to turn to when things get tough — because things always get tough. These six songs are a vital reminder that they also get better.

“That positivity is just how we roll,” DellaCroce summarizes, “because it helped us when we were angry teenagers. To this day, when we write songs, we write them for us and whoever likes it likes it, but obviously it speaks to a lot of people and it's helped us survive this long as humans. So it was essential to keep that message going with this EP." “There’s a lot of hope on this release,” Scondotto summarizes. “I really think that’s what the world needs right now.”

Live Dates

JULY

02 — Columbus, OH — Dirty Dungarees

03 — Kansas City, MO — Howdy and Farewell *

04 — St. Louis, MO — Red Flag *

05 — Jacksonville, IL — Pizza Records *

06 — Jonesboro, AR — Something Art Cafe *

AUGUST

02 — Duffel, DE — Brakrock Festival (w/ Circle Jerks, Agnostic Front, Madball)

04 — Munchen, DE — Free & Easy Festival (w/ Bane)

06 — London, UK — New Cross Inn

07 — Blackpool, UK — Punk Rock Rebellion Festival (w/ Circle Jerks, UK Subs)

10 — Sneek, NL — Het Bolwerk (w/ Madball)

11 — Koln, DE — Club Volta (w/ Agnostic Front)

* — w/ PowerPlay

Photo Credit: Rich Zoeller

