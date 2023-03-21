Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
NRBQ's Terry Adams & Steve Ferguson Announce Expanded Reissue of 2006 Album 'Louisville Sluggers'

Adams and Ferguson shared a video (by Jessica Laflam) of them performing the song from the album “Dutchess County Jail.”

Mar. 21, 2023  

Omnivore Recordings has announced the expanded reissue of Louisville Sluggers, the 2006 release from NRBQ co-founders Terry Adams and Steve Ferguson, will be available on May 12 on CD and Digital. The album contains 4 previously unissued bonus tracks and features updated artwork. Along with the announcement, Adams and Ferguson shared a video (by Jessica Laflam) of them performing the song from the album "Dutchess County Jail."

"Steve and I and the whole band spent a week in that jail," says Adams of the song. "Every word in this song is true. There was a guy in there who wished that a rhinoceros would appear in Poughkeepsie, run through there and knock the walls down. That could've worked."

In 1967, Terry Adams and Steve Ferguson, two musicians from Louisville, Tennessee, formed the New Rhythm And Blues Quartet in Florida after playing together in earlier bands. From the release of their 1969, self-titled debut, NRBQ became not only one of the greatest genre-defying bands on the planet, but also a band whose live shows were as unpredictable as they were unparalleled in the joy they brought their audiences. Although Ferguson left the band in 1971, he was never far away-periodically showing up at gigs (much to the delight of fans), and playing with Adams on various releases keeping their musical friendship alive and well.

The pair got together in the mid 2000s to re-explore that kinship. They brought along NRBQ drummer Tom Ardolino, Terry's brother Donn (of The Whole Wheat Horns, whose work is prevalent on many NRBQ releases), and some other friends. Donn says in the album's liner notes, "No outside producers. No time constraints. No budget influences. Just Terry and Steve and friends."

Louisville Sluggers appeared in 2006 to the delight of the NRBQ faithful. In addition to originals from both Adams and Ferguson, the friends also explored the music they loved: Thelonious Monk, Jimmie Rodgers, Louis Armstrong, Hank Williams, and more. No matter the writer or influence, Louisville Sluggers was totally inventive, and a whole lot of fun.

Now, Louisville Sluggers returns, with updated artwork (retaining Donn Adams original liner notes) and four previously unissued bonus tracks including recordings of "Turkey In The Straw" and Allen Toussaint's "Java." This reissue expands the wonder and merriment of Louisville Sluggers for the new and old generations of fans of NRBQ and beyond.

Watch the trailer here:



