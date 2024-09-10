NRBQ to Release 'Brass Tacks' 10th Anniversary Edition

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



NRBQ have announced a 10th Anniversary Edition of Brass Tacks to be released on October 18 via Omnivore Recordings. The acclaimed album returns with updated artwork including photos, new liner notes from John DeAngelis, and fresh remastering from Alan Stockwell, all fully approved by Terry Adams and the band. Plus there are three bonus tracks on the CD and Digital versions, two from the album recording sessions and a rare radio spot featuring Adams.

“If you look it up in your dictionary, you’ll find that ‘getting down to brass tacks’ means to get down to some sort of serious business,” writes DeAngelis in the liner notes. “But for NRBQ—in general, and specifically on this outstanding album from 2014—it means getting down to the business of making unique, memorable music while also having some serious fun.”

With guitarist Scott Ligon, bassist Casey McDonough, and drummer Conrad Choucroun, the record starts out with a slamming beat from Choucroun on the fun “Waitin’ on My Sweetie Pie,” written by Ligon. Ligon also wrote one of the most touching songs, “It’ll Be Alright.” The band tears through originals, “I’d Like To Know” (written by long time Whole Wheat Horns member Jim Hoke), and a version of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Getting To Know You” from The King And I. (Come on—it’s NRBQ!) The record also serves as the debut of new bassist and songwriter, Casey McDonough. He wrote and sang two of their most popular songs in recent years, “Fightin’ Back” and “Can’t Wait to Kiss You”. A hell of a debut!

With songs like “Greetings From Delaware,” “This Flat Tire” and “Places Far Away,” Brass Tacks features some of Terry Adams’ most inventive works both musically and lyrically in the band’s long history. Brass Tacks not only showed the band was back—but back with the songs and sounds and fun NRBQ has always been known, loved, and revered for

The album was widely praised by the likes of Rolling Stone who said, “Brass Tacks contains the fun, zest, humor and flat-out rock that has defined the band since their birth decades ago.” In PopMatters, Will Layman wrote, "All of the music might have appeared on an old NRBQ collection: it is tuneful, rootsy, rockabilly, sentimental, about cars or love or both, weird, interesting.” AllMusic said, "NRBQ's mix of rock ’n’ roll, jazz, and R&B is as singular and as satisfying as ever,” and the Los Angeles Daily News exclaimed, “Brass Tacks is as accomplished and as spirited an album as the band has ever made …is a terrific addition to the band’s catalog, one that might even act as a gateway drug to NRBQ’s long and rewarding back history.”

The New York Times once called NRBQ “the world’s sloppiest virtuosos.” But, NRBQ are actually the world’s most fun-loving virtuosos. And the proof of that is all over Brass Tacks.

Brass Tacks tracklist:

1. Waitin’ On My Sweetie Pie

2. Greetings From Delaware

3. Sit In My Lap

4. Fightin’ Back

5. It’ll Be Alright

6. Places Far Away

7. This Flat Tire

8. Can’t Wait To Kiss You

9. I’d Like To Know

10. I’m Not Here

11. Love This Love We Got

12. Getting To Know You

Bonus Tracks

13. That Makes Me A Fool (Early Version)

14. Yes I Have A Banana

15. Radio Spot - Rhodes All Over The Map

Credit: Norm DeMoura

