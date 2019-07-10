NOLA's Motel Radio Unveil Wistful M.I.A. Video via Substream

Today, New Orleans' beachy indie-Americana band Motel Radio have unveiled their latest single "M.I.A." accompanied by a video, premiered withSubstream Magazine. The wistful track is fresh off their debut LP Siesta Del Sol, due out this Friday. Backed by the sounds of a sorrowful guitar, dual vocal harmonies sweep across the slow tempo track as they reflect on the burden distance places on relationships. Frontman Winston Triolo says, "It?s is a story about absence. For me, it's a reminder to be a better companion." Previously, the band received praise on the new album from the likes ofGhettoblaster Magazine, MXDWN, The Vinyl District, Medium, New Orleans Advocate, and Offbeat Magazine with lead single "Midnight" and the euphoric "Ego Death".

Watch the video here:

Breezy yet intentional, pop-minded yet psychedelic; their new album title was inspired by a jukebox song the band heard at a bar in Marfa. Siesta Del Solwas written and recorded with producer and engineer Eric Heigle at Wix Mix Productions and the band's home studio in New Orleans. Motel Radio draws inspiration from the nostalgic sound of their home city while adding a distinctive indie flair. In support of the dynamic 10 song LP, the band will kick off a 5-week summer tour with Summer Salt on July 13. Full list of tour dates below and here.



Formed in 2014, the band has approached songwriting with a reverence for past influences coupled with an enthusiasm for contemporary artists. Since their last EP release Desert Surf Films in 2016, the band has played festivals across the U.S. including New Orleans Jazz Fest, Firefly Festival, Voodoo, and SXSW and opened for artists such as Kurt Vile, Moon Taxi, Drive By Truckers, Dylan LeBlanc and more.



Motel Radio

* - w/ Summer Salt & Dante Eliphante



7/13: Dallas, TX @ Trees*

7/14: Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*

7/16: Orlando, FL @ The Abbey*

7/17: Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum*

7/18: Atlanta, GA @ Hell at The Masquerade*

7/19: Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall*

7/20: Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry*

7/21: Washington DC @ U Street Music Hall*

7/23: Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore*

7/24: Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw*

7/25: Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair*

7/26: Hartford, CT @ Webster Underground*

7/27: Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall*

7/28: Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom*

7/29: Detroit, MI @ The Shelter at Saint Andrews Hall*

7/30: Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge*

8/1: St Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall*

8/3: St Louis, MO @ Duck Room at Blueberry Hill*

8/4: Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck*

8/6: Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater*

8/7: Salt Lake, UT @ In the Venue*

8/9: Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret*

8/10: Seattle, WA @ Neumos*

8/11: Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater*

8/13: San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall*

8/15: Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre*

8/16: San Diego, CA @ House of Blues*

8/17: Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom*

8/18: El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace*

9/22: Gulfport, MS @ Chillin' on the Gulf Coast Music Festival





