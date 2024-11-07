NOCUI Embraces His Vulnerabilities in New Single ‘No More Stress’

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fresh from the success of his recent run of singles, including last month’s ‘Bring Me Light’, Berlin artist NOCUI returns with ‘No More Stress’, taken from his forthcoming debut album, Italian Robot. ‘No More Stress’ it out now via Shapeless Culture with the full album arriving Thursday 28th November.

After activating full vocalist-performer mode on his recent singles, NOCUI, delivers the final track from his forthcoming debut album. Laying bare his vulnerabilities, ‘No More Stress’ see’s the artist embrace self-acceptance, and the ‘rawness of personal experience’. Brimming with post-disco grooves, and dreamy synths, NOCUI’s exploration of heartbreak and the complexity of humanity builds on its predecessors, giving a multi-layered glimpse of what’s in-store for the full album.



NOCUI says: "Is there anything more human than heartbreak? This song lays bare my vulnerability and my desire to grow as a person. I’ve set aside my usual cold, robotic aesthetics to embrace the rawness of personal experience—the bittersweet blend of melancholy and hope that comes with life’s pivotal moments. It's a song about openly accepting what makes us human and our capacity to evolve, free from the distractions of technology. It's a dedication to growth and self-acceptance, rooted in the emotional nature of being human."

‘No More Stress’ features on NOCUI’s upcoming concept album, Italian Robot - a three-part conceptual story inspired by the artist’s background in neuroscience delving deep into the complex nexus of technology, society, and human existence. The project, which is NOCUI's (and Shapeless Culture’s) debut long-player, encapsulates a profound exploration of our modern era, with every track carrying a distinct purpose and meaning.



Following a huge 2023, in which he released his debut EP ‘Anomie’ and the disco-infused, ‘Starlight Delight’, both earning him praise across the BBC 6 music family, Italian-born musician and producer Leonardo Di Fiore, better known as NOCUI, has cultivated a strong reputation for his meticulous sound work. The multifaceted artist’s signature sound fuses captivating rhythms with memorable club music that draw from a wide range of influences spanning from 80s music to 00s house, as well as Mediterranean and Latin references. As the enigmatic founder of Shapeless Culture, a label rapidly gaining recognition for its innovative approach to electronic music, NOCUI demonstrates an enviable A&R flair by introducing artists Siberi and FRCTLS, who have delivered truly impressive debut releases.

