NICKELBACK Release New Single 'Make Me Love You'

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Following the explosive arrival of 'Rattle The Cage' (feat. John 5), currently at #1 at Active Rock radio in the U.S., and the emotionally charged 'Leave Me Behind,' Diamond-certified rock band Nickelback today release their new single 'Make Me Love You,' the latest offering from their highly anticipated new studio album, Everything Under The Sun, arriving October 30, via Virgin Music Group.

With 'Make Me Love You,' Nickelback deliver some of their most personal songwriting to date, turning inward to explore the uncertainty, vulnerability and emotional risk that come with opening yourself up to someone or something else.

The song captures the fragile space between possibility and heartbreak - that moment when the promise of something real can feel just as exhilarating as it is frightening. Opening your heart can feel every bit as dangerous as closing it, and 'Make Me Love You' lives squarely in that tension.

Where 'Rattle The Cage' (feat. John 5) introduced Everything Under The Sun with blistering guitars, pounding riffs and arena-sized energy, and 'Leave Me Behind' revealed a deeply vulnerable story of loyalty, resilience and letting go, 'Make Me Love You' explores another side of the album: romance, uncertainty and the complicated emotions that come with wanting to be loved while knowing what it means to risk getting hurt.

'Make Me Love You' reflects the emotional breadth that runs throughout Everything Under The Sun. The album embraces romance with the same honesty it brings to heartbreak, resilience and reflection, allowing Nickelback to explore the full spectrum of human experience without sacrificing the massive melodies and unmistakable rock sound that have defined the band for more than three decades.

The new single follows 'Leave Me Behind,' which offered a powerful counterpoint to the explosive chart-topping lead single 'Rattle The Cage' (feat. John 5), as well as the No. 1 single 'Bones For The Crows,' which marked Nickelback's first new music since 2022's Get Rollin' and introduced the world to Everything Under The Sun.

Collectively, the songs offer an increasingly revealing look at the album's range. True to its title, Everything Under The Sun embraces the complete spectrum of what has made Nickelback one of the biggest rock bands in the world - from towering arena anthems and massive guitars to intimate moments, undeniable melodies and deeply personal songwriting.

About Nickelback

From humble beginnings in Hanna, Alberta, Nickelback have grown into one of the most successful rock bands of the 21st century. Since emerging onto the global stage with Silver Side Up and the era-defining hit 'How You Remind Me,' the band has built an unparalleled catalog of rock staples, earning multiple Grammy Award nominations, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, JUNO Awards and international acclaim along the way.

With nearly 60 million albums sold worldwide, billions of streams across digital platforms and more than 50 million monthly listeners across digital platforms, Nickelback remain one of the most streamed and commercially successful rock bands in the world. Their music continues to resonate across generations, finding new audiences through streaming while maintaining a devoted global fanbase that has filled arenas for more than two decades.

That enduring appeal reached new heights over the past several years. The Netflix documentary Hate to Love: Nickelback became a global sensation, spending weeks in the platform's Global Top 10 while offering fans an unprecedented look inside the band's remarkable journey. At the same time, the Get Rollin' World Tour shattered attendance records and became the fastest-selling and highest-attended tour of the band's career.

Everything Under The Sun builds on that momentum while looking firmly ahead. It is both a celebration of everything Nickelback have accomplished and a statement that their creative fire burns as brightly as ever.

Photo Credit: Lindsay Siu



Photo Credit: Lindsay Siu

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