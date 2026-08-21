NICKELBACK Release New Single "LEAVE ME BEHIND"

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Following the arrival of 'Rattle The Cage' (feat. John 5), Diamond-certified rock band Nickelback today release their new single 'Leave Me Behind,' the third offering from their highly anticipated new studio album, Everything Under The Sun, arriving October 30, 2026, via Virgin Music Group.

Where 'Rattle The Cage' (feat. John 5) kicked open the door to Nickelback's next chapter with a blistering rush of guitars, pounding riffs and arena-sized energy, 'Leave Me Behind' reveals another side of the album - one rooted in vulnerability, loyalty and the instinct to stand beside someone when they need it most.

Built around an emotional promise of unwavering support, 'Leave Me Behind' finds Nickelback transforming heartbreak into resilience. The song speaks to carrying someone through their darkest moments, finding the pieces when everything feels shattered, and ultimately letting go of the pain that has been holding them back.

At the heart of the track is a simple but powerful message: 'Spit out the poison and leave it behind.' Yet beneath that call to move forward is an equally personal plea - 'Just don't leave me behind.'

Together, those sentiments capture the emotional tension at the centre of the song: helping someone overcome what has hurt them while asking them to stay connected through the journey.

'There's a lot of weight in this song, but there's also a lot of hope,' says Chad Kroeger. 'It's about being there for someone when they're dealing with the things that have broken them down - picking up the pieces, taking some of that weight off their shoulders, and reminding them they don't have to go through it alone. At the same time, there's that feeling of not wanting to be left behind. We liked that tension. It makes the song feel really personal.'

'Leave Me Behind' follows 'Rattle The Cage' (feat. John 5), and the chart-topping song 'Bones For The Crows,' which marked Nickelback's first new music since 2022's Get Rollin' and introduced the world to Everything Under The Sun. The album arrives at a moment of renewed momentum for one of rock's most enduring acts, following the global success of the acclaimed documentary Hate to Love: Nickelback and the record-breaking Get Rollin' World Tour - the fastest-selling and highest-attended tour of the band's career.

Collectively, the three singles offer an early glimpse into the breadth of Everything Under The Sun. True to its title, the album explores the complete spectrum of what has made Nickelback one of the biggest rock bands in the world: towering arena anthems, massive guitars, undeniable melodies, reflective songwriting and the unmistakable chemistry that has defined the band for more than three decades.

From humble beginnings in Hanna, Alberta, Nickelback have grown into one of the most successful rock bands of the 21st century. Since emerging onto the global stage with Silver Side Up and the era-defining hit 'How You Remind Me,' the band has built an unparalleled catalog of rock staples, earning multiple Grammy Award nominations, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, JUNO Awards and international acclaim along the way.

With nearly 60 million albums sold worldwide, billions of streams across digital platforms and more than 50 million monthly listeners across digital platforms, Nickelback remain one of the most streamed and commercially successful rock bands in the world. Their music continues to resonate across generations, finding new audiences through streaming while maintaining a devoted global fanbase that has filled arenas for more than two decades.

That enduring appeal reached new heights over the past several years. The Netflix documentary Hate to Love: Nickelback became a global sensation, spending weeks in the platform's Global Top 10 while offering fans an unprecedented look inside the band's remarkable journey. At the same time, the Get Rollin' World Tour shattered attendance records and reaffirmed Nickelback's reputation as one of rock's premier live acts.

Everything Under The Sun builds on that momentum while looking firmly ahead. It is both a celebration of everything Nickelback have accomplished and a statement that their creative fire burns as brightly as ever.

The album also marks Nickelback's first release with Virgin Music Group, the world's leading partner to independent labels, artists and entrepreneurs.

As Nickelback enter this new chapter, 'Leave Me Behind' demonstrates that the band's ability to connect with listeners goes far beyond the volume of their guitars. At its core, the song is about showing up - finding every piece when someone feels broken, offering a hand when they need it, and reminding them that they are not alone.

Everything Under The Sun arrives October 30, 2026, via Virgin Music Group.

About Nickelback

One of the most commercially successful and influential rock bands of the 21st century, Nickelback have sold nearly 60 million albums worldwide, amassed billions of streams, and continue to attract more than 50 million monthly listeners across digital platforms. Formed in Hanna, Alberta, the multi-platinum quartet - Chad Kroeger, Ryan Peake, Mike Kroeger and Daniel Adair, rose to international prominence with their breakthrough album Silver Side Up, featuring the era-defining global hit 'How You Remind Me,' before cementing their status as rock mainstays with a catalog of enduring anthems including 'Photograph,' 'Rockstar,' 'Far Away,' 'Someday' and 'Burn It to the Ground.'

Their impact on Canadian music history was formally recognized in 2024 with their induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, underscoring their status as one of the country's most successful musical exports. In addition, Nickelback are among a select group of artists to have achieved Diamond certification in both Canada and the U.S., further reflecting their exceptional commercial reach and cultural impact both domestically and around the world.

Over the course of a career spanning more than three decades, Nickelback have earned multiple Grammy Award nominations, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, JUNO Awards and more while consistently ranking among the world's biggest touring rock acts. Their 2023 documentary, Hate to Love: Nickelback, introduced the band's story to a new generation of fans, while the Get Rollin' World Tour became the fastest-selling and highest-attended tour of their career.

Now entering a bold new chapter with Virgin Music Group, Nickelback continue to push forward with the same unmistakable sound, arena-sized ambition and enduring connection with fans that have made them one of modern rock's defining bands.

Photo Credit: Lindsay Siu



Photo Credit: Lindsay Siu

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