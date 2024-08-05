NEEDTOBREATHE to Reissue 'The Outsiders' Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum rock band NEEDTOBREATHE have announced their acclaimed 2009 album The Outsiders will be reissued on CD and vinyl on September 6 through Omnivore Recordings.

Since 1999, NEEDTOBREATHE have quietly emerged as a dynamic force in music, playing arenas and earning nominations for multiple Grammys, and Billboard Music Awards. After releasing two successful independent albums Daylight and The Heat, the band signed with Atlantic Records and released their third album, The Outsiders, in 2009. The record quickly put them on the map, peaking at #20 on the Billboard 200. AllMusic gave the album four stars, claiming it “offer[s] up another collection of sweeping, reverent rock songs [and] flirts with touches of roots rock and traditional gospel, from the title track's powerful Southern stomp to the sheer power of Bear Rinehart's voice."

Two years later, the band would be on tour as the opening act for Taylor Swift’s Speak Now world tour, as well as performing alongside acts including Tim McGraw and Train. Since the release of this landmark album, NEEDTOBREATHE have reached arena-sized proportions, headlining iconic venues such as Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN, and four sold out shows at Red Rocks Amphitheaters in Morrison, CO. The band most recently performed at the 2024 CMA Awards in Austin, TX, with Jordan Davis, whom they also recorded an episode of CMT Crossroads with.

Now, over fifteen years since The Outsiders was released and brought the band to greater heights, NEEDTOBREATHE are re-pressing the long sold-out record for the first time ever on translucent red vinyl.

The Outsiders Tracklist:

1. The Outsiders

2. Valley of Tomorrow

3. Through Smoke

4. Lay ‘Em Down

5. What You’ve Done To Me

6. Hurricane

7. These Hard Times

8. Stones Under Rushing Water

9. Prisoner

10. Won’t Turn Back

11. Girl Named Tennessee

12. Something Beautiful

13. Garden

14. Let Us Love

About NEEDTOBREATHE:

Despite a 20-year history that includes all the accolades of an iconic band, GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum band NEEDTOBREATHE came into their latest studio album with a much different frame of mind. They still felt they had something to prove. In truth, this is a band who have loomed large for years, leveraging a unique fusion of modern rock, purpose-driven soul and irresistible pop appeal into a stat line which puts them in exceedingly rare company. Formed in South Carolina in 2001, NEEDTOBREATHE has grown and evolved to occupy a unique position in the modern genre landscape. They’ve placed five Number One albums all across the Billboard chart spectrum, from Rock and Alternative. They’ve racked up two billion career streams and scored multi-platinum chart topping hits – deep-feeling anthems with a spiritual consciousness like “Brother” (feat. Gavin DeGraw), “Who Am I,” “Let’s Stay Home Tonight” and dozens more. And they’ve done it all while filling venues across the globe, either as headliners or with a diverse array of superstars like Taylor Swift, OneRepublic and Tim McGraw. Ask their fans and it’s been two decades of spirit-mining songs, master musicianship and elemental artistry, digging deep to create a series of sonic monuments to the human condition. Yet for all they’ve built, the five-piece group remains a veiled figure in the shadowed fringe of modern rock to some – so on their ninth studio album, CAVES, they’re coming out into the light. Released in September 2023, CAVES is a collection of awe-inspiring melodies, breathtaking instrumentation and epic-scale energy, giving the band’s soul-probing approach a bigger, more expansive new scope. To learn more, visit NEEDTOBREATHE.com.

Photo Credit: Tec Petaja

Comments