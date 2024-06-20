Mura Masa Shares New Track 'We Are Making Out' Featuring yeule

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Platinum-selling, Grammy-winning artist Mura Masa unveils a new track, “We Are Making Out,” featuring yeule via his own label Pond Recordings, which received its first play as Zane Lowe’s World Record on Apple Music 1. Additionally, yeule stars in the performance video that arrives alongside the track—watch it here.

Mura Masa will celebrate the release of “We Are Making Out” with a set at Berlin’s infamous Berghain next Sunday, June 29 starring on a maximalist line up showcasing the latest innovators in progressive electronic music.

“We Are Making Out” follows singles “rise/gimme,” “Whenever I Want,” “Drugs” featuring Daniela Lalita and “still,” continuing a club-oriented era in which Mura Masa explores the full spectrum of electronic music with releases on his own Pond Recordings. Featuring Singapore-born, Los Angeles-based musician and performance artist yeule, the new single is intended to preview a full project coming later this summer.

Mura Masa’s summer shows continue with DJ dates at Field Day on August 24, following a recent performance at James Blake’s CYMK, with more international shows to follow. Aptly reflecting his rare standing at the heart of youth culture, Mura Masa recently co-wrote longstanding collaborator PinkPantheress’ new single “Turn It Up” and created a series of remixes for Troye Sivan’s “Honey.”

The last year or so has pulled Mura Masa into focus as one of this generation’s most influential figures. He produced a global hit with PinkPantheress and Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2,” collaborated extensively across Shygirl’s Mercury Prize-nominated Nymph, remixed the likes of Georgia as well as soundtracking the zeitgeist with credits ranging from J Balvin and Eliza Rose to Gretel Hänlyn. It’s a juncture that’s also seen Mura Masa embark on a new chapter of his own, setting up his label and a creative hub and arts space, The Pond, in Peckham as a base for emerging artists.

With a huge global audience—2 billion streams and headline shows from Alexandra Palace to Warehouse Project—Mura Masa’s purpose remains one constant in the young star’s trailblazing story thus far: to capture “that” moment in pop culture, to make it Mura Masa’s own and to push things forward.

ABOUT YEULE

yeule is the Singapore-born, Los Angeles-based nonbinary musician, performance artist and painter also known as Nat Ćmiel. First self-releasing songs at age 14, they have since emerged as a cult art icon, whose experimental pop songs of emotional excavation and self-reclamation have attracted a dedicated following of fellow outsiders who seek catharsis from physical and mental struggle. A chameleonic auteur guided by a multidisciplinary ethos, they craft entire worlds and personas through their music, weaving together everything from the classical canon, hypermodern internet cultures, academic theory, the esoteric and their own carnal desires. They have released 3 albums to date, including 2023's softscars and 2022's Glitch Princess, both of which are critically acclaimed works that have received the Best New Music stamp from Pitchfork.

MURA MASA LIVE

June 29—Berlin, DE—Berghain

August 24—London, UK—Field Day Festival

Photo credit: Will Reid

