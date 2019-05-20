Multi-Platinum International Artist Elisa Announces 2019 UK And EU Tour

Multi-platinum International artist Elisa, announces that she will head to the UK and Europe as part of her world tour. Presented by DMP, Academy Events and 432 by arrangement with ITB booking agency, the seven dates outing will kick off on Saturday 20th July at Luxor in Cologne, Germany, and will make stops in Norway and Switzerland, before wrapping up with two UK dates, Tuesday 30th July at internationally renowned Union Chapel in London and Friday 2nd August at The Liquid Room for Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The tour celebrates the release of upcoming brand-new music she will perform for the first time ever during her highly anticipated UK and European shows.Written entirely in English, the new body of work, will be available on all streaming platforms over the summer and follow up on last year's international single 'Will We Be Strangers'.

Steadily touring the UK and selling out shows over the years, including London's KOKO in 2014 and Shepherd's Bush Empire in 2017, as well as Manchester's Gorilla andThe Academy in Dublin for the same tour - the incredible singer-songwriter - ended up selling out two special shows in one day at The Jazz Cafe last February

Audiences have recently proven that language and nationality shouldn't be a barrier when it comes to music, and Elisa has certainly redefined how Italian artists cross over to the international music scene. Accomplishing the unthinkable in the Italian music industry: a raw and credible artist, writing and singing entirely English and reaching the top of the album charts, as well as crossing over into the international music scene market - with albums released in several European countries, USA and Canada, SA and New Zealand - she is comfortable inn both worlds.

Armed with a career spanning over twenty years, Elisa has collaborated with some of the most important international artists in the world; from Bjork's early producer and trip-hop creator Howie B, Katy Perry, No Doubt and Alanis Morissette's producer Glen Ballard, as well as writing and recording #1 single 'Teach Me Again',released with the Grammy Award-winning rock singer Tina Turnerfor the anthology film 'All the Invisible Children'. Whilst Anohni formerly known as Antony Hegarty featured on 'Forgiveness', a single included in her #1 album 'Heart', which peaked at #34 on the Global Album Charts. Her collaboration with Ennio Morricone- featured on Quentin Tarantino's Oscar-winning movie 'Django Unchained' and its soundtrack album- ended up being pre-nominated for an Academy Award as Best Original Song. Her most recent duet with British songwriter Jack Savoretti, was the crowning of a long friendship, started when the acclaimed bluesy singer opened Elisa's past Arena tours in Italy.

Her song 'Dancing' topped the iTunes charts both in USA and Canada and ranked 25th in the Billboard Hot Singles Recurrent for the Year, with her 2008's album 'Dancing' climbing to number 5 on Billboard's poll for Best Album of 2008, prompting Decca Records to release a special anthology album 'Steppin' On Water', in USA and Canada.

During her career she has won numerous prestigious music awards both in Italy and internationally, her beguiling performance at Sanremo Festival won her the first prize, from there she went to win several MTV European Music Awards, she sung at the Winter Olympics Games closing ceremony in Salt Lake in the USA, as well as becoming an ambassador for Save the Children. Her most recent accolades include giving her voice to the Italian version of 'Baby Mine' for Tim Burton's'Dumbo' and gracing the cover of Vanity Fair Italy.

UPCOMING LIVE DATES

July

Sat, 20

Germany, Cologne, Luxor

https://www.fkpscorpio.com/de/veranstaltungen/ticketshop/?sprache=0&standort=TIX&veranst_nr=12559

Sun, 21

Germany, Hannover, Musikzentrum

https://www.fkpscorpio.com/de/veranstaltungen/ticketshop/?sprache=0&standort=TIX&veranst_nr=12560

Tue, 23

Norway, Oslo, BLAA

http://www.blaaoslo.no

Thu, 25

Germany, Hamburg, Fabrik

https://www.fkpscorpio.com/de/veranstaltungen/ticketshop/?sprache=0&standort=TIX&veranst_nr=12561

Fri, 26

Switzerland, Bellinzona, Castle On Air Festival

https://www.ticketcorner.ch/tickets.html?affiliate=TCS&doc=artistPages/tickets&fun=artist&action=tickets&erid=2358335&includeOnlybookable=false&xtmc=elisa&xtnp=1&xtcr=1

Tue, 30

UK, London, Union Chapel

https://www.unionchapel.org.uk/event/30-07-2019-elisa/

August

Fri, 2

UK, Edinburgh, The Liquid Room (Edinburgh Fringe Festival)

https://www.432presents.com/events/9929a24d-4521-4906-966c-d6b2be344a71





