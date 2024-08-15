Multi-Hyphenate Pauli The PSM Releases Introspective 'I Don't Deserve You (Sunshine)'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Drummer, composer, producer, musical & creative director, model, and DJ Pauli The PSM (he/they) has released his latest introspective single “I Don’t Deserve You (Sunshine),” a reflection of a journey through the inner workings of his mind.

After reuniting with frequent collaborator Ariza (Ingrid Michaelson, Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello), Pauli shares, "What began as a chill catch-up spiraled into a therapy session. I opened up about my insecurities, the fear of vulnerability, and the daunting thought of losing my sunshine. This 'sunshine' represents the love of my life but also the internal spark that fuels my creativity and passion."

Like many of us, Pauli was hard on himself and wrestled with the thought that he wasn't worthy of this "sunshine," birthing the line, "I don't deserve you."

The single speaks to the universal experience of self-doubt and the common struggle to keep our internal fire burning. "We all possess a little sunshine inside, and it’s our duty to nurture it, ensuring it lights the way for our collective future. This single is a testament to that journey and a reminder to embrace our vulnerabilities, allowing our internal sunshine to burn brightly."

Pauli The PSM is the musical adventure of Pauli Lovejoy - a drummer, composer, producer, musical & creative director, model, and DJ. Born in London to Jamaican parents with Senegalese heritage. Pauli is recognized as one of “The World’s Best Drummers” according to The Guardian and WIRED.

Having been the musical director for Jamie xx, FKA Twigs, Maggie Rogers, and most notably Harry Styles’ LOVE ON TOUR where he captured the hearts of hundreds of thousands of fans for more than two years as touring musical director and percussionist. Previous credits include touring drummer for Damon Albarn, Robyn, Sampha, and Bobby Womack and the first artist to play the Sphere as U2’s Atomic MC / DJ for 40 sold-out nights during the inaugural residency.

Under the moniker Pauli The PSM, he released his debut The Idea of Tomorrow featuring Idris Elba, followed by two EPs that garnered praise from The FADER, Nowness, The Line of Best Fit, and more. His experimental ambient album: OFFAIR: The Power of Your Subconscious Mind Vol. 1: SPACE was inspired by Afrofuturism, pre-Babylonian zodiac signs, and Pauli’s passion for outer space.

In 2023, he returned to his solo material debuting the Ariza-produced dance track ‘Saucy’ at Wembley Stadium opening for Harry Styles followed by the intergalactic love song ‘Milkyway’ all leading up to a worldwide headlining tour - his first! The Saucy tour touched down in major markets across the US, UK, and EU, selling out in cities like NY, Chicago, and London.

Photo Credit: Steven Piper

