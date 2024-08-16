Mother Mother Release Cover of Tourmate Cavetown's 'Devil Town'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



To announce their North American co-headline tour, alt-rockers Mother Mother posted a cover of tourmate Cavetown’s “Devil Town” to their socials. Fan reaction was immediate, and overwhelmingly positive, prompting the band to record a studio version. In a later social media collaboration, the bands joined forces on a brand new mashup of Mother Mother’s 2005 fan-favorite track “Dirty Town” and Cavetown’s hit song “Devil Town."

The release of these two tracks follows Mother Mother and Cavetown’s incredibly successful North American tour, which saw them co-headline iconic venues such as Red Rocks in Colorado, The Greek in Berkeley, and Budweiser Stage in Toronto, to name a few. Mother Mother also returned to Vancouver for a triumphant homecoming performance at the sold-out Rogers Arena. The band will return to the road this fall with a string of dates across the US before heading to South America and Australia, as well as to Asia for their debut in the market. The magic with Cavetown continues, as the two bands will kick off 2025 with an eleven-date cross-Canada tour, with Cannons supporting. See below for a full list of dates.

About Mother Mother:

Consisting of Ryan Guldemond (vocals, guitar), Molly Guldemond (vocals, keys), Jasmin Parkin (vocals, keys), Ali Siadat (drums) and Mike Young (bass), Mother Mother have become one of the most popular alternative bands in the world. In 2022, the release of their 8th studio album, INSIDE, catapulted the group into a new stratosphere of universal success, and the group quickly rewarded their newfound global fan base with tour dates around the world, both as headliners and as direct support for Imagine Dragons. In 2024, they released their new album Grief Chapter, which spawned the #1 radio single "Explode.” The band has tour dates in Europe, South America, North America, Australia and Asia. Across all of their releases, Mother Mother has amassed a staggering 8.5 billion global streams and nearly 5 billion views on YouTube. Follow the band on their socials (@mothermothermusic) for the latest information.

About Cavetown:

With DIY ethos and a spiraling imagination, 25-year-old singer-songwriter and producer Cavetown makes songs that excavate the deepest, unspoken parts of his heart. Since releasing his first self-produced tracks at age 14, the Cambridge-based musician also known as Robin Skinner has become one of the leaders of his generation’s bedroom pop scene, amassing a global audience of fellow outsiders who connect to his lyrics of identity and belonging. After reaching new heights with 2022’s Worm Food, he now preps his new EP, little vice, arriving February 23 on Sire Records. A sense of childlike wonder has been a guiding force for Cavetown ever since he taught himself how to produce and began uploading work on Bandcamp and YouTube as a young teenager. Inspired by his love of fantasy, his songs slowly brought in a devoted online audience, leading to sold-out shows across the U.S. and U.K. behind his 2018 album Lemon Boy. Shortly after releasing the LP, he signed to Sire Records and played festivals around the world like Reading and Leeds, Lollapalooza, and Primavera Sound. Even with all his success, Cavetown remains committed to ensuring a tight-knit connection with his listeners. In 2022, he created the This Is Home Project, which provides funds to foundations dedicated to LGBTQ+ youth in need. Now, he remains motivated to keep sharing his honest feelings through his songs. “From what I’ve been told, something about me and my music helps them to feel understood and that they’re not alone in who they are,” he says.

Photo Credit: Jenna Murray

