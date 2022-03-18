Mothé Announces New Album 'I Don't Want You To Worry Anymore'

Alternative artist Mothé has announced their highly anticipated debut album I Don't Want You To Worry Anymore, set to be released on April 8th via Slowlab Records. I Don't Want You To Worry Anymore is available for pre order now here. Fans can check out lead single "Terrified" now.

Speaking on the new album, Mothé shares, "I Don't Want You To Worry Anymore is an album about healing and an album documenting moments of hurt. It was a way of forcing myself to relearn and relive hard lessons so I could put them to rest and move towards the next chapter of my life, hence the album title looking to the future."

They continue: "'Terrified' is a song that came out of a three day bender I did in Mansfield, Ohio. I was running off steam in a lot of areas in my life and found a lot of comfort in being completely inebriated in such a small town. We were a couple weeks into my last tour with my old band. I didn't know that was going to be the last one at the time, but that's sort of how those things go. When it came time to write Terrified I found myself just accounting isolated moments of embarrassment and fear socially, and for awhile when something bad would happen in my life I would want to go back to Ohio and use. That's why the lyrics describe moments I hated going through like running into anex's family member at a funeral, near car crashes I don't talk about, and finally ignoring all of the signs you shouldn't be with someone and moving forward with loving them anyways. To this day I want to go back sometimes. I'm sober now, but it does sound nice to hide in Mansfield."

I Don't Want You To Worry Anymore will also feature songs from Mothé's 2021 EP Summer's Almost Gone, including hit single "Debt Collector" which has amassed over 1.28M streams across platforms.

Started after Spencer Fort (they/she) moved to Los Angeles in 2019, Mothé-pronounced 'moth' -is the name of the solo project they make in conjunction with collaborative producer Robert Adam Stevenson. Both a natural follow-on from the band Fort was previously in -Houston, TX's Moth Wings -and a sharp left turn at the same time, the pair initially joined forces while working at Mikal Blue's Revolver Recordings studio in LA, where they were writing for other artists. But after working on what would become Mothé's first EP, 2020's Cindi, it became clear that there was a special creative chemistry between the two of them. That's something borne out by the 12 tracks that comprise I Don't Want You To Worry Anymore, Mothé's ambitious and accomplished debut album.

Given that Fort is fascinated by the idea of channeling the essence of the room where the music is being recorded, it makes for a spellbinding contradiction. "I'm very big on the analogue process," they explain. "My philosophy with the record was always meant to be capturing something that actually happened in the room instead of just working within a computer. I also spend a lot of time alone, and I don't consume a lot of media, so I have a lot of time to think, and I think that's where the zoomed out thing comes from. I have a difficult time connecting to the human experience, and I often feel, in my life and my friendships, I take the place of the observer, like I'm watching them happen in front of me."

But this record doesn't just demonstrate Mothé's phenomenal and uncanny ability to create and produce, alongside Stevenson, music that sounds exactly how it feels. It also marks the beginning of something bigger than that. That's because I Don't Want You To Worry Anymore is the first release on their own label, Slowlab Records, which will see Fort and Stevenson also produce and release music by other artists, too, allowing them to apply to them the same amount of fastidious care and attention they did with this. "It's really exciting," beams Fort. "I'm going to be just as dedicated as I was with this record. The artistic integrity of caring more, and spending more time on things, is really important to me. This record is my personal attempt at interacting, at saying 'Hey, I'm a human being too!' Because being a human is very weird, and I feel like I'm just coping with it every day."

