Audrey Nuna Unveils New Single & Music Video 'Jokes On Me'

Genre-defying Korean-American artist and songwriter Audrey Nuna has released her hot new single and accompanying music video “Jokes On Me,” her second release of 2024 following her lush debut single “Starving” featuring breakout artist & multi-hyphenate Teezo Touchdown.

“Jokes On Me” sees Audrey steady in her commitment to genre transcendence and versatility, following the upbeat, groovy “Starving” with a personality-filled track rife with heavy autotune, breezy vocals, and a trappy, electronic triple drum beat. Audrey is out of this world in the “Jokes On Me” music video. A lone explorer in her own interstellar universe, Audrey is seen dressed in an all-white, futuristic space suit and roaming the surfaces of faraway planets in leaps and bounds.

“I wrote this song in Joshua Tree around close friends,” says Audrey on the single. “The melody and words were inspired by the guitar chords that were playing. We were all sitting around in a dark home studio set-up and the melody was a one-take. Being around people that I could feel vulnerable with allowed the song to happen naturally. It’s a song about going through ups and downs with someone to realize in the end that the irony is pointing right back at you.”

Earlier this year, Audrey released “Starving” featuring breakout artist & multi-hyphenate Teezo Touchdown. The dynamic pairing of Audrey’s breezy and effortless vocals with the confident delivery of Teezo’s clever bars perfectly complement the song’s sleek production. The single is buoyed by the talents of South Korean R&B visionary So!YoON! on guitar and multi-platinum pop sensation Lauv on bass. Listen to “Starving” HERE.

The release of “Jokes On Me” comes alongside the launch of Audrey’s collaboration with leading luxury fashion platform SYKY. The unique collection, titled “Glamour as Armour” designed by SYKY Collective member Fanrui Sun from Sunw, is featured as the cover art for “Jokes On Me.” Comprised of two original pieces, the collection fuses elements of futuristic spacesuits, medieval armor and high-fashion couture, underscoring Audrey’s inner strength and artistic liberty. “Glamour as Armour” is available for purchase now exclusively on SYKY.com as well as for try-on in augmented reality (AR) to share on social media. Buyers of the digital fashion pieces will gain access to 3D downloadable files for content creation, a unique opportunity to an exclusive virtual hangout to connect with artist Audrey Nuna and design house Sunw, as well as an invitation to a SYKY Social event with Audrey Nuna in New York City on May 14.

Audrey’s steady release of new music follows a tremendous year that saw Audrey open for Ashnikko on her Weedkiller Tour and tease a new era of music. In 2023, Audrey dropped “Cellulite,” which upon release received critical acclaim from the likes of Billboard, PAPER, Hypebeast and more. Previously, she unveiled “Locket,” which V Magazine hailed as “mesmerizingly addictive” and “cementing NUNA's status as one to watch in the music industry.” This March, Audrey made her SXSW debut at the FRIENDS: FOREVER showcase, the largest Asian-centric music event to hit the festival in 2024. Audrey will soon announce a new body of work, thus marking a new and captivating chapter both sonically and aesthetically for the 25-year-old, serving as a testament to her evolution over the past two years.

ABOUT AUDREY NUNA

Amid a world full of the fake and jaded, Los Angeles-based singer/rapper/songwriter Audrey Nuna stands out as a true original and shapeshifting visionary. The 25-year-old artist blurs the lines between pop, R&B, and experimental trap on her anthems that act as a powerful declaration of her nonconformity. A multi-dimensional artist, Nuna has built a reputation for her out-of-the-box approach to everything she does—from her razor-sharp lyricism, to her dynamic visual aesthetic, her self-directed music videos, and more.

Born to Korean immigrant parents in New Jersey, where she was one of few Asian Americans in her suburban town, she began teaching herself how to record as a teenager out of sheer boredom. In 2018, her raw self-released tracks began to garner online attention, leading to her inking a deal with Arista by age 20 and dropping out of NYU’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music after a year. Nuna ascended to stardom with 2019’s “Comic Sans,” featuring Jack Harlow, and 2020’s “damn Right,” which got a high-octane sequel from DJ Snake. In 2021, she released her critically-acclaimed debut LP, a liquid breakfast, which brought her to perform at festivals like Lollapalooza, Head in the Clouds, Day N Vegas, and Hangout. After showing more of her versatility through her 2022 collaborative EP with Deb Never, chump change, she joined Ashnikko’s Weedkiller world tour as an opening act in 2023. The following year, she contributed “Pleasures” to the soundtrack of the Paramount animated film, The Tiger’s Apprentice.

Now, Nuna takes the next quantum leap into her barrier breaking career with a sophomore album on the way.

Photo credit: Louisa Meng

