Mortimer Shares Mental Struggles on 'Not A Day Goes By'

Mortimer’s new single, out now, delves into Mortimer’s own struggles with heartbreak and depression, in a brave and healing lyric delivered as only Mortimer could. The song, “Not A Day Goes By,” has an accompanying video directed by Pete Beng.

“So many times, over generations, we shy away from issues that affect the heart and mind,” Mortimer says.



“We create shells in which we dwell. Never truly speaking about the way we feel, because we either didn't have the freedom to or, for whatever other reasons, we chose not to. I grew up in a ‘men don't cry’ society; a ‘men don't express feelings’ society. What was missed is how much this idea has destroyed both man and woman. This has caused heartbreak, depression, anxiety. Broken people that walk among us day-to-day. There's so much that we all go through daily, so much that is trapped within us that longs to be released,” he states.

The new single follows two others released from his upcoming full-length album that he produced and co-wrote with top producer Winta James (who recently won Producer of the Year 2024 at the JARIA Honour Awards, and was also voted best producer by the readers of RIDDIM Magazine).

Each song has reflected different aspects of this team’s diverse tastes and talents: “Whole Heap” was a confessional ballad, with acoustic guitar accenting the reggae riddim, while “Slowly” leaned into a more dancehall rhythm for a sexier sound. “Not A Day Goes By” is backed by a hardcore roots reggae groove, which makes the lyrical content stand out even more.



Mortimer has been a key player in the current wave of Jamaican reggae. His own singles, along with standout guest features on tracks by Protoje, Keznamdi, Jaz Elise, and Khalia, have helped build his reputation and fanbase.

More recently, Mortimer has been heard voicing over Winta’s Gratitude Riddim and collaborating with Samory I on “History of Violence,” which was on Samory I’s Strength (the only reggae album on Rolling Stone's Best Albums of 2023 list). He also covered a classic David Bowie song (“Soul Love”) on Easy Star All-Stars’ Ziggy Stardub album in 2023. Mortimer just completed a month of European touring alongside Samory I and Tippy I Grade, playing to enthusiastic, sold-out crowds across England and the continent.

