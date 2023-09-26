Morgan Wallen Extends 'One Night At A Time' Tour Into 2024

With Pollstar noting his distinct ability to make “fans feel like his songs are their lives,” and Southern California News Group observing during his SoFi Stadium tour stop that he “had them in the palm of his hand… as they sang… cried and cheered,” CMA Entertainer, Male Artist and Album of the Year nominee Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time World Tour has been universally celebrated for the fan connection that has driven its historic run.

Now, with 11 dates remaining on the 2023 leg and fans demanding more, Wallen is extending the tour into 2024 with 10 additional stadium shows. A rotating lineup of guests including Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith, Bryan Martin, Lauren Watkins and Ella Langley will join for support. Wallen's coast-to-coast run will include stops in Nashville, TN; Arlington, TX; Las Vegas, NV and more.

“Thank y'all for an insanely fun and fulfilling 2023 tour,” Wallen shares. “It was impossible for me to hit every stadium that I wanted to in 2023, so we're gonna keep this tour going in 2024. See y'all out there!”

Tickets for One Night At A Time 2024 will be using advance registration to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans directly by helping to filter out bots from the ticket purchase process. Fans can register now through Sunday, Oct. 1 at 11:59 PM PT HERE. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a day/time of the presale along with a code that grants them access to the presale.

Fans who previously purchased tickets for the canceled Oxford show on Saturday, April 23, 2023 will have access to an early presale. Details will be sent directly to ticket holders via email.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but may include premium tickets, a guided backstage tour, group photo on the stage, invitation to the Morgan Wallen VIP Lounge, VIP-exclusive gift item & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Wallen's One Night At A Time World Tour, produced by Live Nation in North America and Frontier Touring for Australia/New Zealand, kicked off overseas in March with shows in New Zealand and Australia, before returning stateside with record-breaking stops at Detroit's Ford Field, Columbus's Ohio Stadium and more.

The tour is named after Wallen's third studio album One Thing At A Time, which arrived in March as the No. 1 album on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, where it remained for 12 consecutive weeks; the most at the top for a country album in over 30 years. It currently remains in the top 10 alongside his 6x platinum ACM Album of the Year, Dangerous: The Double Album, Billboard's longest running Top 10 album in history for a solo artist.

Recent chart-topper “Last Night” became his fastest-climbing No. 1 to-date (with just 11 weeks) and the fastest-charting No. 1 since 2015, remaining atop the all-genre Billboard 100 chart for 16 weeks; the longest running No. 1 solo song in Hot 100 history. “Last Night” was the most-streamed song of the summer, becoming the first song by a country artist to land the top spot on Spotify's “Songs of the Summer” list.

Wallen currently has two hits top 10-and-climbing on country radio: “Everything I Love,” which interpolated The Allman Brothers' “Midnight Rider,” and the self-confident track “Thinkin' Bout Me.”

Three dollars ($3) of every ticket sold for U.S. dates benefits the Morgan Wallen Foundation (MWF) which supports programs for youth with a focus on sports and music. To-date, Wallen has supported community revitalization efforts for ballparks in local neighborhoods in some touring cities, including Boston and Chicago, and MWF recently donated $500k to Habitat For Humanity of Greater Nashville's Parkwood community transformation project.

MWF has also provided funding for nonprofits such as Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation, Make-A-Wish, The Salvation Army and National Museum of African American Music. For more information, please visit www.morganwallenfoundation.org.

Boot Barn, the nation's leading lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear and apparel, will be joining Wallen on the road for his 2024 tour.

Morgan Wallen 2024 Tour Dates:

Thurs, April 4 // Indianapolis, IN // Lucas Oil Stadium* % @ !

Sat, April 20 // Oxford, MS // Vaught-Hemingway Stadium* % @ !

Thurs, May 2 // Nashville, TN // Nissan Stadium* % @ !

Thurs, June 20 // Minneapolis, MN // U.S. Bank Stadium* % @ =

Thurs, June 27 // Denver, CO // Empower Field at Mile High* - @ =

Thurs, July 11 // Tampa, FL // Raymond James Stadium* ~ @ =

Thurs, July 18 // Charlotte, NC // Bank of America Stadium* % @ =

Thurs, July 25 // Arlington, TX // AT&T Stadium* ~ @ =

Thurs, Aug 1 // Kansas City, MO // GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium* ? @ %

Thurs, Aug 8 // Las Vegas, NV // Allegiant Stadium* ~ @ <

Morgan Wallen Previously Announced Tour Dates:

Thurs, Sept 28 // Winnipeg, MB // Canada Life Centre & %

Fri, Sept 29 // Saskatoon, SK // SaskTel Centre & %

Sat, Sept 30 // Calgary, AB // Scotiabank Saddledome & %

Tues, Oct 3 // Vancouver, BC // Rogers Arena & %

Wed, Oct 4 // Vancouver, BC // Rogers Arena & %

Sat, Oct 7 // Tacoma, WA // Tacoma Dome & %

Fri, Nov 10 // Atlanta, GA // Truist Park* $ % +

Sat, Nov 11 // Atlanta, GA // Truist Park* $ & %

Thurs, Nov 16 // Austin, TX // Moody Center % @

Sat, Nov 18 // Houston, TX // Minute Maid Park* # @

Sun, Dec. 3 // London, UK // The O2 > %

Sun, April 28, 2024 // Indio, CA // Stagecoach ^

Thurs, May 9, 2024 // Hershey, PA // Hersheypark Stadium* & !

Sat, May 11, 2024 // Philadelphia, PA // Citizens Bank Park* $ & !

Fri, May 17, 2024 // East Rutherford, NJ // MetLife Stadium* $ & @

Sat, May 18, 2024 // East Rutherford, NJ // MetLife Stadium* $ & @

Sun, June 2, 2024 // Panama City Beach, FL // Gulf Coast Jam ^

Thurs, June 6, 2024 // Virginia Beach, VA // Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach & !

Fri, June 7, 2024 // Virginia Beach, VA // Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach & !

Sat, June 8, 2024 // Myrtle Beach, SC // Carolina Country Music Festival ^

* Stadium Dates

^ Festival Dates

& ERNEST

> Larry Fleet

# HARDY

< Ella Langley

+ Dylan Marlowe

= Bryan Martin

$ Parker McCollum

~ Jelly Roll

- Jon Pardi

@ Nate Smith

! Lauren Watkins

? Lainey Wilson

% Bailey Zimmerman

About Morgan Wallen:

Hailed by Billboard for making “his superstar arrival as a touring artist” in 2022, CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee Morgan Wallen continues to reign as one of Country's top tours, as his massive One Night At A Time World Tour remains in the top five on Pollstar's LIVE75 chart.

Spanning 25 stadium-plays across 5 countries and 3 continents, plus arenas, amphitheaters and festivals, Wallen's 57-show 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour delivers the man the New York Times dubbed “one of the biggest stars in pop, period" to fans worldwide. Wallen continues to shatter records, becoming the largest weekend ever for Ohio Stadium and the only act to play twice in one tour. $3 from every U.S. ticket sold will benefit the Morgan Wallen Foundation.

With over 24.5 billion on-demand streams and nine chart-toppers at Country radio, the East Tennessean's latest, “Last Night,” became his fastest-climbing No. 1 to-date (with just 11 weeks) and the fastest-charting No. 1 since 2015, remaining atop the all-genre Billboard 100 chart for 16 weeks; the longest running No. 1 solo song in Hot 100 history.

Wallen's recently released third studio album, One Thing At A Time, reigned atop the all-genre Billboard 200 chart for 12 consecutive weeks, the most at the top for a Country album in over 30 years; and currently remains in the top 10 alongside his 6x platinum sophomore album, Dangerous: The Double Album (Big Loud/Mercury/Republic Records); Billboard's longest running Top 10 album in history for a solo artist (with 137 total weeks spent in the top 10, eclipsing Adele's 21 and Bruce Springsteen's Born In The USA).

About Bailey Zimmerman:

Bailey Zimmerman has surged to the forefront of 21st century country music with the release of Religiously. The Album., which arrived as not only the biggest all-genre streaming debut since 2021, but also the biggest streaming country debut of all time. Deriving its name from his rapidly rising current country radio single, “Religiously,” the LP entered at No. 3 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and No. 7 on their all-genre Billboard 200 chart.

The “comfortably bruising and appealingly bruised” (The New York Times) project also features his multi-Platinum, No. 1 debut single, “Fall In Love,” as well as his most recent multi-Platinum hit, “Rock And A Hard Place,” which spent a whopping six consecutive weeks at the top of Billboard's Country Airplay Chart. Both tracks were also included on his record-shattering debut EP, Leave The Light On, and their success propelled the breakout superstar to close out 2022 as the year's only country artist to receive two Platinum certifications from the RIAA and prompted Billboard to name him as their No. 2 Top New Country Artist and No. 4 Top New Artist overall.

The 2023 ACM Awards New Male Artist of the Year nominee and CMT Music Awards multi-nominee has ignited television audiences across the country with show-stopping performances on Good Morning America, TODAY, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! and the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, and incited critical applause from Forbes, Rolling Stone, Los Angeles Times, Billboard, American Songwriter and many more. With nearly 3 billion streams to date, he is out on the road now with Morgan Wallen as part of his monumental 2023 One Night At A Time Tour.

About Jelly Roll:

Nashville native singer/songwriter Jelly Roll (Jason DeFord) recently debuted Top 3 on the Billboard 200 All Genre Chart and #2 on the Top Country Album charts with his debut Country Album, Whitsitt Chapel (released June 2nd, 2023 ) – earning the biggest Country debut album in Billboard Consumption Chart history. Following his sweep at the 2023 CMT (Country Music Television) Music Awards where he earned 3 awards to become the most awarded artist of the night, the Billboard Country Power List Cover star and “country's 'most authentic' new artist” (The New Yorker) recently received Billboard's 2023 Breakthrough Award.

"One of Nashville's fastest rising stars” (The New York Times), Jelly is currently an 8X nominee at the People's Choice Country Awards and the most nominated male at the 2023 CMA Awards, with 5 total nominations. His current hit single “Save Me” — a confessional, vulnerable expression of self-doubt— set the stage for his new season of life and took him to new heights, has more than 155 million views on YouTube and Platinum certification from the RIAA.

Jelly debuted the song along with Lainey Wilson at the 2023 ACM Awards on the heels of his 28-week reign at No. 1 on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart. “Save Me” is the follow-up single to his multi-week #1 hits on Country and Rock radio, “Need A Favor” and “Son of A Sinner.” Currently headlining his sold-out 44 city 2023 Backroad Baptism Arena Tour, Jelly Roll continues to resonate with fans on a global scale and earn numerous industry milestones- from playing his sold-out hometown show for 18,000 fans at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena to sold-out dates at the Ryman Auditorium and the release of his critically-acclaimed Hulu documentary produced by ABC News, “Save Me.”

About Jon Pardi:

Since first hitting the country landscape, ACM and CMA award-winning artist Jon Pardi has separated himself from the pack, carving a lane that was all his own by producing, writing, and singing songs he created from the melodies up, and earning praise for it. Pardi recently launched his headlining Mr. Saturday Night World Tour and earned his sixth career #1 hit on Country radio, “Your Heart Or Mine,” off of his ACM Album of the Year nominated project, Mr. Saturday Night.Featured by NPR, Paste, Billboard, The Tennessean and more, Pardi's album Mr. Saturday Night proved Pardi has “blazed his own trail over the past decade” (Billboard), and his “refusal to chase sets Mr. Saturday Night apart” (Taste of Country), proving "he might be the most successful at combining the old-school sound with today's need for hooks” (Nash News).

The album earned Pardi back-to-back Album of the Year nominations and reunited the producing team of Bart Butler, Ryan Gore and Pardi- the same team behind the boards of his critically-acclaimed album, Heartache Medication-Pardi's CMA and ACM Album of the Year nominated project. Heartache Medication debuted among the top albums on Billboard's Country Albums chart and was named in 2019 Rolling Stone's “Best Album of the Year” and by the Los Angeles Times as one of the (Top 10) “Best Albums of the Year.” Heartache Medication followed his breakthrough Platinum-selling album, California Sunrise, which featured the multi-platinum, chart-topping hits “Dirt On My Boots,” “Head Over Boots,” “Heartache On The Dance Floor” and “Night Shift.”

About Lainey Wilson:

As the leading female nominee and winner at the 2023 ACM awards with Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of The Year, Visual Media and Musical Event of the Year, and reigning CMA 2022 Female Vocalist and New Artist of the Year, Lainey Wilson has earned the enthusiasm of the industry. Critically-acclaimed and touted as a top “artist to watch,” to being crowned the most nominated artist at both the 2023 CMA Awards (with a record breaking nine nominations) and CMT Music Awards, the Louisiana native has made a name for herself in the industry as one of music's hottest and most buzzed-about new artists.

Landing her first No. 1 with her PLATINUM Certified ACM Song of the Year, “Things A Man Oughta Know,” she has won over legions of fans with her signature Bell Bottom Country sound and aesthetic, which blends traditional Country with a modern yet retro flare. With a rockstar stage presence, her artistry has taken her across the globe, performing for sold-out crowds throughout the US, UK, and Germany with notable names like Jon Pardi, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Jason Aldean, Ashley McBryde, and more.

After topping the country radio charts for a second time with the two-week No. 1 hit, “Never Say Never” with Cole Swindell, she recently achieved her third and fourth No. 1 song with “Heart Like a Truck” and HARDY collaboration “wait in the truck.” Her current single “Watermelon Moonshine” is in the top 3 on the Country charts and climbing. Her critically acclaimed album, Bell Bottom Country, reached No. 9 on Billboard's Country Albums Chart, quickly rose to No. 1 on iTunes charts and has amassed over 650 million streams to date.

About Nate Smith:

Featuring a mix of gritty backwoods soul, rock 'n' roll swagger and velvet-thunder vocals, Nate Smith's personal journey inspired him to be a beacon of country-music hope, an inspirational mission he puts front-and-center. Since making it to Nashville, the singer's “powerhouse tenor” has become “perhaps country music's fastest-rising beloved voice” (The Tennessean). He's made a huge splash with songs such as his Platinum-certified multi-week No. 1 hit “Whiskey On You,” which was lauded as the “breakup song of the summer” by Country Now and “an enormously satisfying country kiss-off anthem” by Stereogum.

“Whiskey On You” amassed over 7.5 million total global on-demand streams in its first week, reaching No. 10 on the Country On-Demand Streaming Chart. The smash hit has racked up over 370 million total global on-demand streams to date. Nate released his debut, self-titled album along with the deluxe version on April 28. The hefty 26-song project hit #6 on Billboard's Country album charts and #30 on the Billboard Top 200. His latest single off the album, “World On Fire,” is impacting country radio now. The CMT Music Awards and ACM Awards nominee is currently on tour with Thomas Rhett and will hit the road with Cole Swindell this fall.

About Bryan Martin:

Hailing from the oil fields of Louisiana, Bryan Martin lives the stories he writes and country fans are listening. His real-life emotions are inseparable from his songs, as is clearly shown in his breakout hit "We Ride.” Emerging in Nashville, he's garnered over 378 million cumulative streams and 750K social media followers. He's opened for artists like Jason Aldean, Brantley Gilbert, Warren Zeiders, and more. Martin made his debut at Nashville's iconic Grand Ole Opry on August 29. Bryan's albums, If It Was Easy and Self Inflicted Scars, stem from his burdensome struggles he's dealt with since his youth. His recently released project, Poets & Old Souls, which includes the everyman anthem "We Ride," reflects his growth and deep connection with listeners.

About Lauren Watkins:

Drenched in authenticity and rife with barstool charm with an addictive, Tennessee limestone gravel in her voice, Nashville-born and bred songbird Lauren Watkins writes, breathes, and lives country music. The 24-year-old original grew up on the outskirts of Guitar Town, mesmerized by a jukebox rotation of country music, from outlaws like Willie Nelson and Sheryl Crow to chart-toppers Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Chris Stapleton. Moving back after four years at Ole Miss, Watkins' unyielding, turn on a dime lyricism quickly caught the attention of GRAMMY-nominated multi-hyphenate Nicolle Galyon, who signed her to publishing and recording contracts with Songs & Daughters / Big Loud Records almost instantly.

Honing in on a sound that's both reverent of the genre's roots and in lockstep with where it's headed next, she's introducing her take on country music now with seven-song set Introducing: Lauren Watkins, released in April, with more new music set for release later this year. Watkins spent the summer touring notable fairs and festivals throughout North America alongside opening gigs with Jameson Rodgers, Morgan Wallen, Lily Rose, and more. This fall, she opens nationwide tours for Conner Smith and Austin Snell.

About Ella Langley:

Ella Langley's music kicks like a smooth Alabama whiskey. Her dyed-in-the-wool country storytelling and anthemic hooks go down easy, while moments of attitude-laden rock 'n' roll might just knock you on the floor. Hailing from Hope Hull, Alabama, she tirelessly gigged in bars and at local festivals before relocating to Nashville in 2019. Her songs “If You Have To” (2021), “Damn You” (2022), and “Country Boy's Dream Girl” (2022) have continuously fueled her momentum with tens of millions of streams on each track. Simultaneously, she landed high-profile cuts behind-the-scenes.

She co-wrote Elle King's 2022 single “Out Yonder” in addition to four more tracks on Come Get Your Wife. As a formidable performer, she toured with the likes of Jon Pardi, Koe Wetzel, Randy Houser, Cody Johnson, and Jamey Johnson in addition to sharing the stage with Lainey Wilson and Parker McCollum. Meanwhile, she made her debut at the Grand Ole Opry, and Spotify pegged her as a “Hot Country Artist to Watch for 2023.” She formally introduced her signature style on her 2023 debut EP, Excuse The Mess [Columbia Records/Sony Music Nashville], which features current rising single “That's Why We Fight” [feat. Koe Wetzel].