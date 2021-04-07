Moon Kissed Share 'Clubbing In Your Bedroom' Single

NYC-based synth-pop trio, Moon Kissed, is not a "girl band." They are a force that, when creatively combined, creates a vortex of safety that can be physically and emotionally experienced through the joy of pure freedom, where it's ok to be weird -- in fact, it's encouraged. Expression within the container of Moon Kissed culture looks like bravery, joy, body love, happy tears (and all kinds of tears/release) and full-body chills. Today, they release their new single and video, "Clubbing In Your Bedroom," which embodies all of that energy that they are known for at their live shows, even from quarantine.

The song was written and produced by Khaya Cohen and Emily Sgouros after a late night of clubbing in Emily's bedroom. It was mixed and mastered by Justin Van Der Volgen and the music video was edited by Leah Scarpati. On the song itself, Khaya says:

"'Clubbing In Your Bedroom," is an invitation to get dressed up for no one and nothing and to move your body in order to heal. The song was written in an attempt for salvation and levity amidst pandemic despair. We miss playing live, we miss our friends, we miss touch. But, "Clubbing In Your Bedroom" celebrates the fact that we still have the power and ability to let it all go, even for just one song, and we can and should dance in our bedrooms and be free for a brief moment in time."

With "Clubbing In Your Bedroom," Moon Kissed acts as a permission slip to feel free in your body and soul even within the confines of the world today. At their core, this band is a magnet for self-expression without hesitation. That's how they formed, after all. When Emily, Khaya, and Leah met at a Lower East Side New Years party in 2019, they knew they had to start a band. It was instant. The energy between them had that rare storybook (once-in-a-generation) vibrancy that warrants comparisons to trail-blazing acts like The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Killers, etc. On stage, the band transcends stale expectations associated with "live music" and brings, to every audience, something completely new and saturated with a pulsating otherness.

Emily, Khaya, and Leah met at a New Year's party on the lower east side in New York City. Their debut album, aptly named I Met My band at a New Year's Party, draws upon themes of youth, heartbreak, and the quiet power behind vulnerability. It features infectious hooks, virtuosic synth lines, and unique drum melodies. The producer, Khaya, takes inspiration from acts like Chairlift, Charlie XCX, Grimes, and St. Vincent; and feels a deep connection to the soundscape she's created for each of the songs.

This band is sheer, unadulterated energy. The connection between them is undeniable, and actually palpable in the air when they perform. Since meeting on New Year's of 2019, they have played countless sweaty, intense shows all around Brooklyn, Manhattan, and the east coast. The purpose of their shows is to create a moment, to hone the magic that happens between audience and performer when music is going on. It is cathartic, exhilarating, and intimate. Plus, Leah falls in love with someone in the audience at every show, which adds an element of surprise.

