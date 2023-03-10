Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Moon Fever Has 'Nothing Left To Lose' With New Single

The band is hitting the road again supporting Adelita’s Way and Otherwise starting this week.

Mar. 10, 2023  

Moon Fever have unveiled the video for their latest single "Nothing Left To Lose" ahead of a nationwide tour that kicks off this week in Charlotte, NC.

Seattle rockers, Moon Fever, have created a high-energy, rock and roll sound that is influenced by the great stadium bands of past generations - with a current, modern vibe.

The active rock outfit consists of Triston Bracht (vocals), Mitch Micoley (guitar), Dave Orton (bass), and Troy Wageman (drums). Moon Fever is a band that seamlessly combines classic rock influence with screaming guitars and modern vocals that packs a dynamic punch.

The band is hitting the road again supporting Adelita's Way and Otherwise starting this week. Opening act Above Snakes rounds out the bill as well, full itinerary listed below.

Tour Dates

Fri Mar 10 - Charlotte, NC - Amos Southend

Sat Mar 11 - Winchester, VA - Blue Fox Billiards

Mon Mar 13 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

Tue Mar 14 - Knoxville, TN - Open Chord

Wed Mar 15 - Avondale Estates, GA - 37 Main Avondale Estates

Thurs Mar 16 - Fruitland Park, FL - Throwdown at the Campground Festival

Fri Mar 17 - Destin, FL - Club LA

Mon Mar 20 - Memphis, TN - Lafayette's Music Room

Wed Mar 22 - Springfield, MO - Kiss Bar

Fri Mar 24 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

Sat Mar 25 - Austin, TX - The Far Out Lounge & Stage

Sun Mar 26 - Dallas, TX - Trees

Wed Mar 29 - Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway

Thurs Mar 30 - Casper, WY - Gaslight Social

Fri Mar 31 - Cheyenne, WY - The Lincoln

Sat Apr 1 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios


Fri Apr 28 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar

Sat Apr 29 - Omaha, NE - Barnato

Sun Apr 30 - Minneapolis, MN - Studio B @ Skyway Theatre

Wed May 3 - Racine, WI - Route 20

Thurs May 4 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

Fri May 5 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

Sat May 6 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs

Tue May 9 - Syracuse, NY - The Lost Horizon

Wed May 10 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

Thurs May 11 - Hermon, ME - The Morgan Hill Event Center

Fri May 12 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

Sat May 13 - Reading, PA - Reverb

Tue May 16 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room

Wed May 17 - Lakewood, OH - Winchester Music Tavern

Thurs May 18 - Sault Ste Marie, MI - Kewadin Casino Dreamaker

Fri May 19 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note

Sat May 20 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room

Sun May 21 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

Wed May 24 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center

Fri May 26 - Beaver Dam, WI - Stormy's Music Venue

Sat May 27 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theatre



Tame Impala Releases Wings of Time for Dungeons & Dragons Film Photo
Tame Impala Releases 'Wings of Time' for 'Dungeons & Dragons' Film
Tame Impala (Kevin Parker) has released “Wings of Time,” an original song written for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves from Paramount Pictures and eOne. The track is out everywhere via Fiction (distributed by Virgin Music Group).
Nick Jonas Teams Up With Breakout Star King for Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife) Photo
Nick Jonas Teams Up With Breakout Star King for 'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)'
King’s “Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)” is now elevated by a brand-new English verse and chorus from Nick Jonas; in keeping with Jonas’ respect for the Indian music scene, “Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)” also hears Nick Jonas lay down a few lyrics in Hindi. Nick Jonas adds a heightened sense of allure and charm.
Miley Cyrus Releases New Album Endless Summer Vacation Photo
Miley Cyrus Releases New Album 'Endless Summer Vacation'
Miley Cyrus has released her eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation. The album, available globally. Endless Summer Vacation features Miley’s hit single “Flowers” plus twelve additional tracks. A true worldwide smash, “Flowers” spent six weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 – a personal best for Miley. It features Brandi Carlile and SIA.
Moxxy Jones And Isabelle Return For Second Collaboration, Modern Rock Track Change My Mind Photo
Moxxy Jones And Isabelle Return For Second Collaboration, Modern Rock Track 'Change My Mind'
'Change My Mind' is the sixth single set for release on March 15th from the San Francisco and Portland-based, independent duo Moxxy Jones with notable singer-songwriter and vocalist Isabelle. The track - released by Starita Records, off of the duo's debut synth-pop album, 'Unnoticed' (available in Dolby Atmos) - is modern rock with a twist, a clear departure from the more synth-pop releases of their past.

Video: Billy Porter Covers Kelly Clarkson's 'Stronger' on THAT'S MY JAMVideo: Billy Porter Covers Kelly Clarkson's 'Stronger' on THAT'S MY JAM
March 10, 2023

Billy Porter is appearing on the upcoming episode of NBC's That's My Jam, alongside Patti LaBelle, Darren Criss and Sarah Hyland. The four Broadway alums will compete in a series of music, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances. Watch a video of Porter singing a Gospel rendition of Kelly Clarkson's 'Stronger' now!
Van Morrison Releases New Album 'Moving on Skiffle'Van Morrison Releases New Album 'Moving on Skiffle'
March 10, 2023

It should come as no surprise that Van Morrison has made an album inspired by skiffle. Van Morrison’s love of skiffle dates back to his childhood. He would hang out at the famed Belfast record store Atlantic Records, where he’d hear early 20th century folk, blues and jazz from the likes of Lead Belly and Jelly Roll Morton.
Gorgon City Drop New Single VoodooGorgon City Drop New Single Voodoo
March 10, 2023

Fresh off the back of fan favorite singles “Sidewindah” and “Remember,” and with 1.5 billion catalogue streams to their name, the globally celebrated UK duo Gorgon City reveal another gem called “Voodoo,” out now via Astralwerks. ”Voodoo” lays sumptuous vocal melodies over rolling bass and a heavy-hitting groove.
Rival Sons Release New Single 'Bird in the Hand'Rival Sons Release New Single 'Bird in the Hand'
March 10, 2023

2x GRAMMY-nominated band Rival Sons have shared a new single - “Bird In The Hand” - which is available now on all streaming platforms. It stands out as the latest anthem to be unveiled from the group’s anxiously awaited new full-length album, DARKFIGHTER.
Adam Pascal, Emily Bergl & More Star in ESCAPING OHIO FilmAdam Pascal, Emily Bergl & More Star in ESCAPING OHIO Film
March 10, 2023

Broadway alums Adam Pascal, Emily Bergl, and Collin Kelly-Sordelet star in the upcoming coming of age film Escaping Ohio. Loosley based on creator Jessica Michael Davis' life, the film was originally seen as a short film of the same name.
