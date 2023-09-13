Montréal's Diamond Day Release New Track 'Come Over Here'

Diamond Day’s new drop, "Come Over Here,” is an instant dream-pop classic. The song features the vocals of French pop artist L’Isle (Ariane Brunet) and Méthé's soothing voice beckoning "Lonely? Come over here," luring listeners into a mirage of washed-out guitars and vintage drum machines.

The 3rd single hints at their debut album which perfectly captures the dreamy sounds of the early ‘90s - a fresh breeze to pass the summer heat. Singer Béatrix Méthé explains, "’Come Over Here’ was one of the first songs we started together for this album. We both flew to Victoria, British Columbia the day the pandemic lockdown began. It was winter, and the weather was so much better than in Montreal."

Multi-instrumentalist Quinn Bachand further reveals: "I was running along the ocean every day. I downloaded Strava and got super competitive... to an unhealthy degree, haha. I would get really pissed off if I saw someone running longer distances than me. My friend Kevin Garcia ran a half-marathon, and I said, ‘f**k it, I'm doing one. Today!’ About 18 km in, I hit a wall and became insane. That’s when a Cocteau Twins song came on and I couldn't believe how amazing the arrangement was. It was like I was hearing it again for the first time, noticing things I hadn’t before. Ultra wall-of-sound, hyper-produced. The whole track felt like ‘speed-induced-mania’ or something."

Montréal-based Diamond Day is pioneering new strands of folk, indie rock, and electronica, weaving atmospheric shoegaze with melodramatic dream-pop. The collaboration between Rosier's lead singer, Béatrix Méthé and multi-instrumentalist, Quinn Bachand, began in 2019 and quickly blossomed into their upcoming full-length record, Connect the Dots.

Independently, Méthé and Bachand have toured extensively with award-winning projects, carving their way through international folk and jazz music scenes. A native of Vermont, Béatrix was raised with the traditional music of rural Québec, moving to Canada as a baby and acquiring Lanaudiere's regional repertoire from her father, founder of the legendary folk-trad group Le Rêve du Diable.

Her mother, a singer-songwriter and fine arts graduate versed in early digital media, inspired her aesthetic eye. After venturing deeper into visual art, Béatrix moved to Montréal to study filmmaking, discovering indie and psychedelic folk music along the way.

She cut her studies short in 2015 to pursue music full-time, fronting her award-winning outfit, Rosier. Their fusion of Québécois folk and indie-rock garnered nominations and awards, leading them to tour across 15 countries, including stops at SXSW, NPR'S Mountain Stage and the BBC.

Quinn Bachand grew up on Canada's West Coast in a home where art was omnipresent and the family's 40-year-old record collection was on a permanent loop. As the son of a luthier, he began playing guitars handmade by his father and was touring internationally by the age of twelve. After graduating from Berklee College of Music in 2019 on a presidential scholarship, Bachand earned nominations and awards, including a Grammy nomination with the band Kittel & Co.

His involvement in the U.S. folk scene prompted collaborations with like-minded artists, including Chris Thile. In 2019, Quinn began collaborating with Rosier, quickly establishing himself as an influential, genre-bending producer on Canada’s music scene.

After working together, Béatrix and Quinn's synergy developed into Diamond Day. In contrast to their other respective groups, Diamond Day cites influences from Julee Cruise, Cocteau Twins and Curve, however, the duo retains the sharp edge of early shoegazers Lilys, Lovesliescrushing and My Bloody Valentine.

Listen closely, and you'll even hear some glitch-pop elements of groups like the Books and Broadcast. Though, at times, the duo ventures into more experimental alt-rock, Méthé's haunting voice remains audibly focal, juxtaposing subtle lyricism with infectious melody – a solid bond to Bachand's expansively lucid-dreamy soundscapes.

Diamond Day's debut (date TBD), "Connect the Dots," will feature contributions from Jorge Elbrecht (Sky Ferreira, Japanese Breakfast), L'Isle (Ariane Brunet), Elijah Marrett-Hitch (Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa), Kenny Gilmore (Ariel Pink, Weyes Blood), and Philip Shaw-Bova (Angel Olsen, Bahamas).

Watch the new music video here:

Photo credit: Ariana Molly