Montréal's Diamond Day Release New Track 'Come Over Here'

The song features the vocals of French pop artist L’Isle (Ariane Brunet) and Méthé's soothing voice.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 2 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 3 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 4 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'

Montréal's Diamond Day Release New Track 'Come Over Here'

Diamond Day’s new drop, "Come Over Here,” is an instant dream-pop classic. The song features the vocals of French pop artist L’Isle (Ariane Brunet) and Méthé's soothing voice beckoning "Lonely? Come over here," luring listeners into a mirage of washed-out guitars and vintage drum machines.

The 3rd single hints at their debut album which perfectly captures the dreamy sounds of the early ‘90s - a fresh breeze to pass the summer heat. Singer Béatrix Méthé explains, "’Come Over Here’ was one of the first songs we started together for this album. We both flew to Victoria, British Columbia the day the pandemic lockdown began. It was winter, and the weather was so much better than in Montreal."

Multi-instrumentalist Quinn Bachand further reveals: "I was running along the ocean every day. I downloaded Strava and got super competitive... to an unhealthy degree, haha. I would get really pissed off if I saw someone running longer distances than me. My friend Kevin Garcia ran a half-marathon, and I said, ‘f**k it, I'm doing one. Today!’ About 18 km in, I hit a wall and became insane. That’s when a Cocteau Twins song came on and I couldn't believe how amazing the arrangement was. It was like I was hearing it again for the first time, noticing things I hadn’t before. Ultra wall-of-sound, hyper-produced. The whole track felt like ‘speed-induced-mania’ or something." 

Montréal-based Diamond Day is pioneering new strands of folk, indie rock, and electronica, weaving atmospheric shoegaze with melodramatic dream-pop. The collaboration between Rosier's lead singer, Béatrix Méthé and multi-instrumentalist, Quinn Bachand, began in 2019 and quickly blossomed into their upcoming full-length record, Connect the Dots. 

Independently, Méthé and Bachand have toured extensively with award-winning projects, carving their way through international folk and jazz music scenes. A native of Vermont, Béatrix was raised with the traditional music of rural Québec, moving to Canada as a baby and acquiring Lanaudiere's regional repertoire from her father, founder of the legendary folk-trad group Le Rêve du Diable.

Her mother, a singer-songwriter and fine arts graduate versed in early digital media, inspired her aesthetic eye. After venturing deeper into visual art, Béatrix moved to Montréal to study filmmaking, discovering indie and psychedelic folk music along the way.

She cut her studies short in 2015 to pursue music full-time, fronting her award-winning outfit, Rosier. Their fusion of Québécois folk and indie-rock garnered nominations and awards, leading them to tour across 15 countries, including stops at SXSW, NPR'S Mountain Stage and the BBC.

Quinn Bachand grew up on Canada's West Coast in a home where art was omnipresent and the family's 40-year-old record collection was on a permanent loop. As the son of a luthier, he began playing guitars handmade by his father and was touring internationally by the age of twelve. After graduating from Berklee College of Music in 2019 on a presidential scholarship, Bachand earned nominations and awards, including a Grammy nomination with the band Kittel & Co.

His involvement in the U.S. folk scene prompted collaborations with like-minded artists, including Chris Thile. In 2019, Quinn began collaborating with Rosier, quickly establishing himself as an influential, genre-bending producer on Canada’s music scene. 

After working together, Béatrix and Quinn's synergy developed into Diamond Day. In contrast to their other respective groups, Diamond Day cites influences from Julee Cruise, Cocteau Twins and Curve, however, the duo retains the sharp edge of early shoegazers Lilys, Lovesliescrushing and My Bloody Valentine.

Listen closely, and you'll even hear some glitch-pop elements of groups like the Books and Broadcast. Though, at times, the duo ventures into more experimental alt-rock, Méthé's haunting voice remains audibly focal, juxtaposing subtle lyricism with infectious melody – a solid bond to Bachand's expansively lucid-dreamy soundscapes.

Diamond Day's debut (date TBD), "Connect the Dots," will feature contributions from Jorge Elbrecht (Sky Ferreira, Japanese Breakfast), L'Isle (Ariane Brunet), Elijah Marrett-Hitch (Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa), Kenny Gilmore (Ariel Pink, Weyes Blood), and Philip Shaw-Bova (Angel Olsen, Bahamas). 

Watch the new music video here:

Photo credit: Ariana Molly



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
The Offspring, Sum 41 & Simple Plan Team Up For Why Dont You Get A Job? Photo
The Offspring, Sum 41 & Simple Plan Team Up For 'Why Don't You Get A Job?'

At the SOLD OUT Wantagh, NY stop of the Let The Bad Times Roll tour on September 2nd fans were treated to a special surprise from The Offspring. Tourmates Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 and Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan joined them for a collab performance of “Why Don’t You Get A Job?”. Watch the video now!

2
Louisa Stancioff Shares Casss Song; Fall Tour Dates Announced Photo
Louisa Stancioff Shares 'Cass's Song'; Fall Tour Dates Announced

Beginning August 30, Stancioff will embark on a fall tour as support with Darlingside; a complete list of dates is below and tickets are available here. It was announced she is among a select group of artists chosen for an official showcase at the 2024 Folk Alliance International conference being held in Kansas City, MO, February 21-24. 

3
Elisapie Takes On Queen With Qimatsilunga (I Want to Break Free) Photo
Elisapie Takes On Queen With 'Qimatsilunga (I Want to Break Free)'

For her new music video, Elisapie called upon Philippe Léonard, who also directed the videos for “Uummati Attanarsimat (Heart of Glass),” “Taimangalimaaq (Time After Time),” “Isumagijunnaitaungituq (The Unforgiven)” and “Qimmijuat (Wild Horses).” This time, he presents a visual narrative that invites people to break free from social norms.

4
Boys Like Girls and Leah Kate Supporting Act SENSES Release EP Photo
Boys Like Girls and Leah Kate Supporting Act SENSES Release EP

LA-based pop rock trio senses are excited to release their debut EP Take Me Out Of Here, out everywhere. Packed with infectious melodies, powerful lyrics, and a sound that defies categorization, this EP solidifies the group as one of the most promising to come out of this generation of radio-friendly pop-rock outfits.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Boston Flowers Releases Debut Album 'Mondegreen'Boston Flowers Releases Debut Album 'Mondegreen'
Ingrid Michaelson Announces Dates for Upcoming Christmas ConcertsIngrid Michaelson Announces Dates for Upcoming Christmas Concerts
Billy Joel's 'The Vinyl Collection Vol 2' To Be Released In NovemberBilly Joel's 'The Vinyl Collection Vol 2' To Be Released In November
Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour DatesOlivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates

Videos

Olivia Rodrigo Drops 'get him back!' Music Video Video
Olivia Rodrigo Drops 'get him back!' Music Video
Kim Petras Performs 'Feed The Beast' Symphonic Sessions Video
Kim Petras Performs 'Feed The Beast' Symphonic Sessions
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER Video
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
ALADDIN