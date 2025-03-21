MonoNeon Sets New Album for May, Shares New Single 'Bad Attitude'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MonoNeon has announced a new studio album titled You Had Your Chance…Bad Attitude, releasing on May 16. The album was recorded between his hometown of Memphis and the legendary Floki Studios in Iceland and will be his first release via the studio’s label imprint and distributed by Color Red. To mark the occasion he’s released the first single, “Bad Attitude” out now. As the last bassist to play regularly with Prince, you can hear the luminary’s influence on MonoNeon’s writing in this track.

You Had Your Chance enriches a dizzying MonoNeon catalog that includes nearly 20 distinct solo releases, collaborations with Mac Miller, Ne-Yo, Sudan Archives and Georgia Anne Muldrow and crucial contributions to Nas’ King Disease, which won the Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2020. He’s also released his own signature five-string bass through Fender and Whammy pedal through DigTech – a testament to both his virtuosity and the respect afforded to him by studio pros and amateurs alike.

Last month, MonoNeon teamed up with comedian Katt Williams, the legendary George Clinton and the GRAMMY winning producer, songwriter and rapper James Fauntleroy (Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce, SZA) to release “God Reason” - an interstellar journey that was also released via Floki Studios (Color Red). Watch the animated visualizer directed and created by Cody A. Banks.

MonoNeon is an American bassist and experimental musician from Memphis, Tennessee. He is known for his presence on YouTube playing bass guitar and being one of the last people to work with Prince. MonoNeon is a Grammy Award-winning artist, for his participation on the 2020 Nas album King's Disease. On November 1, 2022, Fender released the MonoNeon Collection, which included the MonoNeon Jazz Bass V Signature.

Known for his otherworldly live show, MonoNeon has played Newport Jazz Festival, Montreal Jazz Festival, Summer Camp Music Festival, Melbourne International Jazz Festival, and more. Today, MonoNeon has also announced a string of North American, Australian and Asian tour dates. He’ll begin the I Want Snacks & Gifts Tour with a stop in his hometown of Memphis, TN, followed by a few dates in the South before heading abroad for multiple stops in New Zealand, Australia and Japan. He’ll wrap the June tour in California with a final show at the Echoplex in Los Angeles on June 28th. Full tour dates below.

Tour Dates:

May 03 - Riverbeat - Memphis, TN

May 11 - Buffalo Bayou Park - Houston, TX

May 13 - Red Bluff Music, Arts, & Food Fest - Montgomery, AL

Jun. 09 - The Tuning Fork - Auckland, New Zealand

Jun. 10 - San Fran - Wellington, New Zealand

Jun. 12 - The Princess Theatre - Brisbane, Australia

Jun. 13 - Vivid Sydney - Sydney, Australia

Jun. 14 - The Croxton Bandroom - Melbourne, Australia

Jun. 18 - Blue Note Place - Ebisu, Japan

Jun. 19 - Blue Note Tokyo - Tokyo, Japan

Jun. 20 - Blue Note Tokyo - Tokyo, Japan

Jun. 21 - Blue Note Hawaii - Honolulu, HI

Jun. 24 - Yoshi’s Oakland - Oakland, CA

Jun. 25 - Yoshi’s Oakland - Oakland, CA

Jun. 26 - Echoplex - Los Angeles, CA

Photo credit: Kii Arens

