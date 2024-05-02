Miya Folick Supports Mitski in London Next Week; Will Tour With The Japanese House This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Miya Folick has announced that she will support UK artist The Japanese House on select dates this summer.

She also confirmed that she would perform at Day In Day Out Festival in Seattle with Beach Fossils, Blondshell, Peach Pit, and more, as well as play Project Pabst along with Big Thief in Portland later this summer.

Next week, she will join Mitski as the special guest support for five sold-out shows including four nights at the Eventim Apollo in London, and will headline the Lafayette on May 12th while in the UK. All shows support her latest album, ROACH, listen here. See all dates here.

Roach, which was released in 2023, received praise from Pitchfork, Stereogum, NPR, Brooklyn Vegan, Under The Radar, Cosmopolitan, and more. For the record, she enlisted a team of collaborators whom she trusted to bring out the grittier side of her artistry, including Gabe Wax (War on Drugs, Fleet Foxes), Mike Malchicoff (King Princess, Bo Burnham), and Max Hershenow (MS MR). It features the singles "Get Out Of My House," “Nothing To See,” “Ordinary”, “Oh God," and “Bad Thing,” which was co-written by Folick, Mitski, and Andrew Wells. A document of an adult in progress, Roach chronicles Folick’s struggle to grow up and move through major life changes, reckoning with what it means to leave her youth behind and wearing the hardship endured like a badge of honor. Over the last year, Folick has supported globally renowned artists like Tove Lo, Dermot Kennedy, Aly & AJ, The Head And The Heart, and Father John Misty, headlined North American tours, and performed at Life Is Beautiful and Austin City Limits Festivals.

No stranger to writing for film and TV (check out her bold and fun-loving anthem, “What We Wanna,” from the official soundtrack to the Apple Original drama series The Buccaneers and her 2018 track, “Freak Out,” in the viral show Heartstopper), Folick’s score for the film Cora Bora, will finally be heard by audiences across the country when the film sees its wide release on June 14th. Directed by Hannah Utt, it was the first feature to star Meg Stalter (“Hacks”).

Stay tuned for more to come from Miya Folick.

Miya Folick Tour Dates

* w/ Mitski, ^ w/ The Japanese House

May 6 – The Halls Wolverhampton – Wolverhampton, England*

May 8 – Eventim Apollo – London, UK*

May 9 – Eventim Apollo – London, UK*

May 10 – Eventim Apollo – London, UK*

May 11 – Eventim Apollo – London, UK*

May 12 – Lafayette – London, UK

May 25 – Sunshine Theater – Albuquerque, NM^

May 30 – Tower Theatre – Oklahoma City, OK^

June 21 – The Beacham – Orlando, FL^

July 12 – Day In Day Out Festival – Seattle, WA

July 28 – Project Pabst – Portland, OR

Photo Credit: Jonny Marlow

