Miya Folick Shares 'Oh God,' First New Song in Three Years

Much-lauded vocalist, songwriter and producer Miya Folick returns with "Oh God" today-her first new music in three years and the first song to debut from a forthcoming new EP on Nettwerk.

Listen to the track, co-produced and co-written with Mike Malchicoff (King Princess, Yellow Days, Del Water Gap) and watch the video, directed by Lucy Sandler with creative direction by sportscar, below.

"'Oh God' is that moment of sudden remorse/panic/fear: when you put your palm to your forehead and wonder what you have done with your life," says Folick. "You know that something needs to change, and for the first time, you're willing to try anything."

Raised in Santa Ana, CA and now living in Los Angeles, Folick first attracted acclaim with two EPs, 2015's Strange Darling and 2017's Give It To Me EP.

Folick's 2018 Terrible Records/Interscope debut album Premonitions drew critical praise from NPR, GQ, Pitchfork, The FADER and many more; landed her a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR and saw her sell out headline shows and play festivals the world over.

Listen to the new single here: