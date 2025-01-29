Miya Folick Shares New Single 'Fist' & 2025 Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Miya Folick will release her self-produced third album Erotica Veronica on February 28th via Nettwerk, and now she shares another preview of the record alongside the announcement of a North American tour.

New single “Fist,” out now, is the album’s most outwardly tempestuous track. Starting with a sincere, almost apologetic recounting of her lover’s civility, Miya spirals progressively into anger, offering a hint that she - or the accumulation of pains big and small that have taken shape inside of her - may be the true antagonist in this narrative. The line “This rage, this rage, is my inheritance,” comes like a warning, before Miya releases a 10-second long scream of seismic reverberation.

“Fist is about rage,” Miya explains. “It’s about sexual trauma and generational trauma and what that does to our feelings of safety, self, and home. What it does to the people we are in relationship with. I wrote this song by candlelight in the first place I really considered my home, recorded with a team who really made me feel seen.”

Folick’s tour in support of Erotica Veronica kicks off on April 23rd and goes through the end of May. Pre-sales begin today with general on-sale starting this Friday, January 31 at 10am local time. All dates below.

Tour Dates:

4/23 - St Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar and Hall

4/24 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

4/25 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

4/27 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

4/29 - Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

4/30 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

5/1 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

5/9 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

5/11 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

5/12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

5/15 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

5/16 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

5/17 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

5/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

5/23 - Napa, CA @ BottleRock Festival

On the self-produced album, Folick is both audacious and hauntingly profound. Erotica Veronica is her psychosexual, psychosensual masterstroke: a kaleidoscopic portrait of self-realization and integration.

There is a dilemma that haunts the record. There is a partner on the receiving end of these confessions. The song and the album seem to wonder: what is the right thing to do when your desires are more complex than the narrow channel our culture allows? “The album is about being queer within a heteronormative relationship structure and within a heteronormative society, but it’s also just about desire and eroticism in general. I don’t think we give each other enough room to explore freely and figure out our own right paths,” she says.

The album features contributions from Sam KS (Youth Lagoon, Angel Olsen) as co-producer and drummer, Meg Duffy (Hand Habits, Perfume Genius), Waylon Rector (Dominic Fike, Charli XCX), and Greg Uhlmann (Perfume Genius, SML) on guitar, and Pat Kelly (Perfume Genius, Levi Turner) on bass.

Photo Credit: Catherine A LoMedico

Comments