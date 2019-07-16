Miss June Announce Debut LP

New Zealand's Miss June is excited to announce the forthcoming release of their debut album. Entitled Bad Luck Party, the LP will be released on September 6 via Frenchkiss Records. Today they share the newest single "Enemies" by way of a video directed byDylan Pharazyn. He notes, "the track gets at that feeling of instability in a relationship when there's full on confusion around who your friends are or who you are... reality runs amok. I started to imagine this full throttle dream sequence in which a young couple bash through a bizarre night. As they find new places, they encounter strangers who at first seem normal become weird and dangerous creep characters... or ENEMIES. I felt like this erratic narrative had a powerful connection with the song - fast and heavy in a super off-kilter way." Watch Enemies here:

Previous to "Enemies," Miss June released a double A-sided 7" consisting of "Best Girl" b/w "Twitch." The New York Times labeled "Best Girl" a, "...nod back at a pantheon of powerful statements and sounds...but calibrated for 2019 ears craving a clever, irresistible outlet." Consequence of Sound said it is, "a bolstered, anthemic pop-punk jam for the next generation" and in the UK BBC Radio 1 said "a creative forward thinking piece of punk music... this band are brilliant." Find the 7" HERE.

Raised in the embers of punk rock and described as "some unholy union between Sonic Youth and Le Tigre," the Auckland four piece harness jagged, noisy guitars filtered through the unrivalled stage presence of front-person Annabel Liddel, guitarist Jun Park, bass player Chris Marshall and drummer Tom Leggett.

The band has built a reputation for fierce, formidable and head-spinning live shows which have caught the attention of acts like The Foo Fighters, Shellac, Wolf Alice, Idles andDie! Die! Die!, who have all eagerly harnessed their support on stage. The band recently made their first trip to the U.S. and played to packed rooms across New York City and in Los Angeles. The band will be back stateside in the Fall with dates to be announced soon.

Combining elements of post-punk, no-wave and rock, Miss June hold close their DIY roots while creating a blistering, reckless sound full of melodic hooks and overdriven riffs that are at once immediately recognizable and yet entirely their own.





