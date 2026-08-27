BILLY IDOL SHOULD BE DEAD Documentary Set for Blu-ray & DVD Release

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MVD Entertainment Group has announced the Blu-ray and DVD release of 'Billy Idol Should Be Dead,' directed by four-time Grammy-winner Jonas Åkerlund, produced by Live Nation Studios and distributed by Giant Pictures, on November 3, 2026.

BILLY IDOL SHOULD BE DEAD is an intimate, unflinching look at the life and career of Billy Idol, tracing the punk icon's journey from his early days with Generation X through his rise as a global solo star, while exploring the triumphs, excesses, near-death experiences, and remarkable survival story behind one of rock & roll's most recognizable and enduring figures.

Directed by Jonas Åkerlund (Lords of Chaos, Spun), the documentary features interviews with Idol alongside friends, collaborators and fellow artists including Steve Stevens, Miley Cyrus, Billie Joe Armstrong, Duff McKagan, Steve Jones, Pete Townshend, Nile Rodgers, Patrick Stump, and Perri Lister, among others. The film is the subject of extensive critical acclaim from The New York Times, CBS's 'This Morning,' NPR's 'Weekend Edition,' the Los Angeles Times, and many more.

The physical media release arrives at an especially active moment in Idol's career. In addition to his 2026 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Billy Idol's first full-length album of new music in over a decade, 'Dream Into It,' is currently available from Dark Horse Records. The album reached #7 on the U.S. Top Albums Chart and #4 on the U.S. Current Rock Album Chart, #9 on the U.K. Official Album Sales Chart, and #2 on the German Top 100 Album Chart. Idol is currently on his 'It's A Nice Day To…Tour Again!' tour, which has sold out arenas across the U.S. and continues through the fall.

BILLY IDOL SHOULD BE DEAD made its festival debut at the Tribeca Film Festival in summer 2025, followed by an award-qualifying run in fall 2025 and a limited U.S. theatrical release in the first quarter of 2026. U.S. theatrical rights to the film were handled by Evan Saxon Productions.

The deal for the physical media release was negotiated on behalf of Live Nation Studios and Giant Pictures by Bill Sondheim, President and CEO of Greenfield Media, LLC, and by Director of Acquisitions Eric D. Wilkinson on behalf of MVD Entertainment Group.

MVD Director of Acquisitions Eric D. Wilkinson expressed enthusiasm about bringing the film to Blu-ray and DVD. 'Billy Idol is one of those rare artists whose music, image and attitude have remained instantly recognizable across generations, and Jonas Åkerlund has made a film that goes far beyond the iconography to tell the story of the person behind it. With Billy receiving his long-overdue induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, the timing couldn't be better to give fans the opportunity to own this documentary on physical media.'

MVD Entertainment Group has scheduled BILLY IDOL SHOULD BE DEAD for release on Blu-ray and DVD on November 3, 2026. The Blu-ray (MVD21395BR / UPC 760137213956) carries a suggested retail price of $29.95, while the DVD (MVD21392D / UPC 760137213925) carries a suggested retail price of $19.95.

About MVD Entertainment Group

MVD Entertainment Group is an independent studio and full service entertainment distribution company, exclusively representing an extensive catalog with thousands of audio and visual products and content for digital, VOD and packaged media worldwide.

About Live Nation Studios

Live Nation Entertainment leads the industry bringing artists and their live shows to stages worldwide. Live Nation Studios (LNS) was created to help those same artists tell their stories. The Oscar, Emmy and Grammy-nominated division is home to artist-driven films and TV series dedicated to sharing those groundbreaking, musically-inspired stories for audiences across the globe. LNS is riding an incredible wave of success including 'Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience' recently being the #1 movie world wide; Anderson.Paak's 'K-Pops!' hit theaters as an AMC Exclusive; 'Rolling Loud,' starring Owen Wilson and Matt Rife, will premiere in cinemas this Summer; and the upcoming 'Noah Kahan: Out of Body' doc was picked-up as a Netflix Original and debuted at SXSW. Recent documentary premieres include Miley Cyrus' 'Something Beautiful,' Ty Dolla $ign's 'Still Free TC,' Dustin Lance Black's 'Rock Out,' Becky G's 'Rebbeca,' and 'The French Montana Story: For Khadija.' The latest scripted projects announced are 'Stages,' 'New Years Rev' - a Green Day story, as well as The Weeknd's 'Hurry Up Tomorrow.' LNS' previous projects include 'Gaga: Five Foot Two,' 'Moonage Daydream' with David Bowie and the critically acclaimed 'A Star is Born.'

About Giant Pictures

Giant Pictures is a boutique digital distributor based in New York City and Los Angeles that works directly with filmmakers and rights owners to distribute movies and TV shows to VOD and streaming platforms around the world. A division of Giant Interactive, an award-winning digital media and technology services company, Giant Pictures has licensing and distribution agreements with more than 45 of the top movie and TV streaming services. Giant Pictures has also previously worked with MVD Entertainment Group on the physical media release of 'Lunachicks - Pretty Ugly: The Story Of The Lunachicks.'

About Billy Idol

For almost 50 years, Billy Idol has been one of the definitive faces and voices of rock & roll. Between 1977 and 1981, Idol released three albums with Generation X as their camera-ready frontman. In 1982, with guitarist Steve Stevens at his side, he embarked on a transatlantic/trans-genre solo career that integrated the bold and simple lines of punk and rock'n'roll decadence on songs like 'Dancing With Myself,' 'White Wedding,' Rebel Yell,' 'Eyes Without A Face,' 'Cradle of Love,' and more. Touring consistently around the world and showing no signs of slowing down, Idol released 'Dream Into It' on Dark Horse Records in 2025, earning praise from fans and critics alike. In 2026, Idol released 'Billy Idol Should Be Dead,' the definitive documentary about his life and career.

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