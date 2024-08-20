Mikki Zip Drops Electrifying New Single 'Somethin' To Write About'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rising country music sensation Mikki Zip is making waves in the industry with the release of her highly anticipated single, "Somethin' to Write About." This track, now streaming everywhere, is the perfect fusion of southern rock energy and modern country soul, offering a fresh sound that's impossible to ignore.

Produced by Chris Justice and recorded at Spellbound Recorders in Lebanon, TN "Somethin' to Write About" isn't just another love song - it's a powerful anthem for anyone who's ever found themselves on the edge of something real. Co-written with Court Taylorand Michael Saleta, the song takes listeners on an emotional rollercoaster, weaving vivid lyrics with a driving beat that'll have you hitting repeat. Whether you're a fan of country, rock, or just great music, this is one single you won't want to miss.

"Writing this song, I was caught in that intense moment of wondering if this was just another fleeting romance or the real thing," says Mikki. "We took that raw emotion and layered it with the gritty sounds of southern rock and the modern edge of today's country. I want listeners to feel that thrill, that uncertainty, and the hope that comes with falling in love."

As excitement builds around her new single, Mikki Zip is also gearing up for a special performance at the New York State Fair. Catch her live on August 29th at Shamrocks, where she'll bring her high-energy show back to her home state.

About Mikki Zip

Mikki Zip is a dynamic singer-songwriter with roots in Syracuse, NY, and a heart firmly planted in Nashville, TN. Her sound is a captivating blend of old-school country, rock-n-roll, and modern music. Known for her high-energy performances and emotional depth, Mikki forges a powerful connection with audiences that keeps them coming back for more.

Mikki moved to Nashville just before her 14th birthday and has been captivating audiences across Music City ever since with her raw talent and infectious stage presence. After earning a BFA in Performing Arts and honing her craft in LA and NYC, she returned to Nashville, ready to shake up the scene with her unique storytelling and genre-bending music. She plans to release her debut EP in October 2024.

For more information, visit www.mikkizip.com and follow Mikki on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Spotify.

